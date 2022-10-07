Perennial Town Council candidate says Region is more influential

WALLY BRAUN QUICK FACTS

Running for: Pelham’s representative on Niagara Regional Council vs. incumbent Councillor Diana Huson and other challenger Fred Sarvis

Age: 63

Occupation: General contracting, building and energy efficiency consultant

Resides: Fonthill resident for 39 years

Family: Declined to state

He has run unsuccessfully in all three Pelham Town Council wards in past municipal elections, but Wally Braun is hopeful that a seat on Niagara Regional Council is attainable this time around.

“Most of the policy areas that I’m interested in are decided at the Region, which produces master legislation that local municipalities must follow,” he told the Voice. “That’s particularly true with regard to urban planning. One of the primary issues that I would like to address is the issue of growth. We are slated for a minimum population of 29,000 by 2051, up from our current 18,000, which is unacceptable. We don’t need it or want it, and we were not consulted. I would propose 25,000 as a maximum target. Although these targets are dictated by the provincial government, the Region has latitude as to where that growth occurs. I would like to see Pelham slow down its rate of growth, and transfer it to other municipalities that are more growth-inclined.”

Urban density is a different matter for Braun.

“In fact, we need to increase density to meet provincial density requirements,” he said. “To achieve those density requirements, we need to engage in attractive higher-density development. I like to think of it as the ‘missing middle.’ If you go with urban sprawl, then you are automatically predisposed to apartment blocks, but the missing middle is low-rise development, maybe three storeys, five storeys the absolute maximum.”

Braun said that ten-storey buildings are currently allowed in Pelham.

“What people don’t know is that under provincial mandates, developers can go up to 12 storeys, and there are at least two developments on Port Robinson Road that could be affected.”

Braun does not buy the argument that developers, when opposed, will automatically go to the Ontario Land Tribunal (formerly the Land Planning Appeal Tribunal) and win their case.

“I’ve been a contractor all of my working life, and I’ve dealt with lawyers. These things can be negotiated,” he said.

Pelham has a new water tower in the works, destined for Lookout Street, said Braun, which he said is designed for six million litres, almost three times the capacity of the current water tower on Highway 20 behind Fire Station 1. Braun’s preferred solution is to retrofit the existing water tower to save money.

“The only reason for the new tower is to service the land at higher elevations than the existing tower,” he said. “It’s a huge giveaway, with millions of dollars lining the pockets of developers. I see no reason why taxpayers need to continue to subsidize developer profits.”

Braun’s alternative proposal would see a water tower with an observation deck on top. Think Eiffel and CN Towers.

“Other places in the world have already implemented the concept,” he said. “Rather than a strictly utilitarian structure, we can have a beautiful tower that includes a tourist attraction in the form of an observatory. Pelham is blessed with the highest point in the Niagara Region. From an observatory on top of the water tower, you will be able to see Toronto, Niagara Falls, across Lake Erie, and even the foothills of the Alleghenies to the southeast. Why this has not been considered at the Regional level, I do not know. To me, it indicates a lack of imagination on the part of our representation.”

Pelham is the greenest municipality within Niagara, said Braun, and is missing out on opportunity to cash in on entrepreneurial ventures in the great outdoors.

“We need to protect our existing environment,” he said. “Why would we give away the golden goose upfront, rather than collecting the golden eggs in perpetuity? Why are we proposing to pave over the greenest part of Niagara with the most fruitful agricultural lands? We need average farmers and woodlot owners to benefit, rather than developers. Check out Google Maps. We have a big proportion of the forested cover of the region, and that’s our asset, what we need to manage effectively. We are set up for things like glamping, alternative accommodations for people visiting Niagara Falls. We’re within an easy drive of a huge market from Toronto or Buffalo. People are looking for alternatives to driving in their car for hours going north on a Friday afternoon. We’re an easy reach, and it’s a market ready to be tapped. We’re sitting around, twiddling our thumbs, letting this opportunity go by. Again, it’s a lack of imagination on the part of incumbents to get it done.”

The Twelve Mile Creek watershed is a valuable resource that must be preserved, said Braun, noting that the trout in the waterway require a cold-water environment. Braun said that he has looked at the proposed solution by the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCA) with regard to the Lathrop Nature Preserve, which they own in trust. Braun has concerns about the potential disruption of the ecosystem if the NCA plan is implemented.

“I’ve asked them directly about their evidence,” he said. “When water comes in, it settles in the ponds, the sediment is left behind, and the turbidity of the outflows decreases. If you’re keeping water velocities up by diverting it, which is what they’re proposing to do, the water flowing downstream will be more opaque, and will negatively impact the fish.”

Braun approves of certain decisions that have been made at the Regional level.

“I think the direction we need to go in to reduce traffic congestion in Niagara involves mass transit, so the amalgamation of the regional transit authorities was a positive step,” he said. “Within Pelham, one of the improvements that we can make is regarding the On-Demand system. The way to reduce costs is to open up service provision to anybody and everybody. People use a smartphone app to call for a ride, but the response time can pretty poor. It’s a case of the system being a victim of its own success. Resources are stretched, so we need to open the door for flexible service provision.”

He suggests providing inducements like property tax breaks.

“Essentially, it’s like reinventing the Uber system, except that everybody is available,” he said. “When you open it to everybody, you’re providing a secure hitchhiking system. Instead of sending money to corporations, it’s local people who get the benefit. So, for example, if you provide two rides a day, you might get $700 off your taxes at the end of the year.”

Turning to the issue of homelessness, Braun responded that, “Affordability is one of the key problems. And that comes back to planning. Why it is that we permit developers to build single-story structures, whether it’s commercial or residential, is beyond me. We need to prohibit single-storyy construction throughout the region. Require developers to provide two storeys of affordable residential space above any commercial development, any big box store or strip mall, and you’re on your way to having your affordability problem solved.”

Braun said that he would certainly continue to advocate for those affected by poverty and addiction.

“This is a shared responsibility, given that health is largely a provincial jurisdiction, and is also funded at the federal level,” he said. “There are certainly things that we can do locally, starting by reducing the cost of living. That’s a major stressor for people in dire straits. And yes, we need to provide more mental health services, working at the Regional level.”

He noted that one of the primary ways to benefit all in the municipality is to find ways to reduce utility costs.

“Right now, we are dependent on monopoly provision for those services,” he said. “I’m suggesting that we break the monopoly supply over utilities by making our stormwater system available as a conduit for the provision of all kinds of services. The nuclear plant at Pickering is scheduled to go offline in a few years, and that is 3000 megawatts of power that needs to be replaced. Over the short term, it’s likely that natural gas plants will pick up the slack, and there’s actually an awful lot of idle capacity in the existing gas plant system. The way to address that is to have gas-powered electrical production at the local level. And when you do that, you can take the waste heat byproduct that is generally dumped into the environment, and use it to heat our homes through a heating distribution system using our stormwater network. The waste heat can also provide cooling capacity the same way that a propane refrigerator works, using a chiller. All of these systems are on the shelf, just waiting to be implemented.”

Braun is big on tasteful architecture, and feels strongly that Pelham should preserve its downtown core with elegant designs and classic facades.

“This is something that Town Council can impose on developers,” he said. “Jurisdictions like Niagara-on-the-Lake and Chautauqua have been tremendously successful in this regard.”

He said that we cannot expect this creative direction to come from municipal staff, who generally want to finish one job and expeditiously push on to the next.

“We’ve been much more reactive rather than proactive in this whole process,” said Braun. “At the Regional level, what I would be looking to do is implement master legislation that includes design standards that local towns and municipalities would have to follow. A component of this involves citizen activism. Niagara-on-the-Lake has many well-informed people that appreciate the difference between good design and poor design, and they’ve stuck to their guns.”

Braun applauds the work of Pelham’s Cannabis Control Committee (CCC) but feels the Town needs to gain local jurisdiction over the granting of permits.

“What CannTrust did for us with their debacle was to demonstrate that the province as a regulatory body is an abject failure,” he said. “That puts us in a very good position to approach the province and say that we want to regulate this on our own. Once we get that, we can take away permits from corporations who commit violations.”

Braun said he totally supports the CCC’s recommended new bylaws for the industry in the municipality.

Pelham definitely needs to make more options available to local farmers to ensure that they stay viable as businesses, said Braun. He thinks that farmers should have an opportunity to grow cannabis at a decent profit, such that they would be less inclined to sell out to developers. Agri-tourism should also be an option for rural farmers, with a provision for camping and RV parking on their property, he said.

Don’t expect to see any Wally Braun lawn signs leading up to the campaign. He’ll have some pamphlets, and a modest social media presence, but his main thrust will be face-to-face communication.

“My campaigning style has always been to get to know individual people throughout the town, so I’m leveraging those connections,” he said. “I’ll certainly be going door-to-door, to speak to people about their concerns. I have already set up an email and Facebook account, I will probably be using also using WordPress as I have in previous campaigns to get the word out.”