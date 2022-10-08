I am running a policy-oriented campaign because, if elected, I want a mandate. No voter wants to know a candidate’s evaluation of their own virtues. What we really want is to know that elected representatives will act in our interests, not cater to societal elites.

Fun facts:

• Developers are the largest contributors to election campaigns.

• The current Regional Official Plan imposes on Pelham growth to a minimum population of 29,000 by 2051, a policy enthusiastically endorsed by the incumbent!

• In contrast, Port Colborne was able to shift part of its growth obligations to Welland.

• Provincial growth mandates specify overall Regional targets only: allocation to individual municipalities is exclusively a Regionally-negotiated decision.

Catering to developer wants is at the expense of other policy. Developer contribution (directly or otherwise) to my campaign is zero, leaving me entirely free to pursue policy that benefits voters.

Alternatives to Conventional Development

New Urbanism: Is an urban design philosophy covered extensively elsewhere (see newurbanism.org), but in brief advocates for:

• Compact low-rise quality architectural design

• Green urban pedestrian spaces, not vehicle infrastructure I would add:

• Require underground parking, and two-story residential units above commercial zoning to address affordable housing

• Greater emphasis on urban re-forestation

Tourism Policy: We live in close proximity to major urban centers populated by the well-heeled, eager for outdoor experiences. Rather than have them all move here, let’s invite them to become frequent visitors as their bank accounts might allow. In the longer term we want a bullet train connection to Toronto, so that such visitors can pack an overnight bag and be on one of our ‘glamping’ (glamour camping at more than triple the rates) sites within an hour (rather than 4+ ‘up north’). But even today, the economic boost to local caterers and others would be significant, to say nothing of the accommodation tax-boost available. Essentially a significant proportion of our municipal budget needs can be exported along with those visitors when they leave. Everyone wins provided only that we resist the impulse to pave over the “Golden Goose” that our rural natural environment represents. Indeed, when as a matter of policy glamping is placed adjacent to existing forests, those forests are then free to expand over time. Farmers and woodlot owners now have an economically viable business model to do the right thing, Pelham becomes more prosperous and greener as we do our part in addressing climate uncertainty, and all while controlling upward pressures on property taxes.



As adjuncts, because we occupy the highest point in the Niagara Peninsula, I would strongly advocate for inclusion of an observation deck atop our water tower as a tourist draw. The view would be spectacular at a low marginal cost. Further, engaging in a regional strategy linking our glamping to other local attractions, and in particular to our own ‘Caribbean Coast’ on Lake Erie, would draw some of those revenues in our direction. The volume of visitors would readily be controlled through the number of sites, and the taxes placed on them.

Better Infrastructure Policy: After our mortgages are paid off, utility expenses remain. Local tri- generation technology has been available for decades, efficiently consuming natural gas to produce not only power, but heating and cooling capacity with what in a centralized power plant is waste heat. Over four years ago, renewable power (solar cells in particular) became cheaper than grid power. This changed everything! Green is now synonymous with cheap. We now have the possibility to make our energy dollar go much further, even to the point of eliminating the need for a conventional furnace.

Unfortunately, Ontario Hydro engages in monopolistic behaviour when it imposes the cost of a province-wide grid on local green energy producers to sell to their neighbours. The solution is local independent micro-grids threaded throughout our existing storm-water systems. With but the stroke of a pen we effectively create a green-energy Community Conduit at no cost to the taxpayer. When combined with improved building shells to Passive-Haus standards, heating and cooling costs virtually disappear. Ensuring financing availability is essential to the latter.

Water Policy: The Region sets the precedent for how water rates are set, currently resulting in those successful in conserving water paying higher water rates than profligate users. This is a perverse subsidy. If elected, I will promote water rates which, like income taxes, are progressive to encourage conservation of water treatment capacity. Alternatives like rainwater collection for non-potable uses would be encouraged. We could then expect treated water usage to drop to the point where the need for high capital cost expenditures to increase water treatment capacity are postponed, perhaps even eliminating the need for our new 6 million litre water tower. Lower capital costs means lower water rates, with those contributing the most to this lower cost water rewarded with lower water bills. Perhaps not incidentally, rain-water collection results in reduced storm-water surges, a valuable consideration as climate change takes hold.

Benefits to unleashing the “invisible hand of the market” include:

• Lower energy/utility costs for homes & businesses

• More stable power/fewer outages through redundancy & interconnection with electric vehicles

• Lower CO2 emissions through reduction/elimination of conventional gas furnaces

• Lower cable/internet prices when opened to all providers

• A More Competitive Regional Economy/lower costs of production

I am not a conventional politician, but by virtue of that fact can bring a life-time of experience to bear on the complex and interconnected issues we face. The underlying reason nothing has changed is that incumbents evidence no awareness of green power having reached grid parity. We need new informed leadership that can chart a way forward to achieving our goals. If elected, I will put forward a Motion at Regional Council before Christmas requiring local municipalities to make all storm-water systems available as Community Conduits for our benefit. More will follow.

Controlling Taxes is a Good Start: Further Reductions of Utility Costs Through Green-tech;

Priceless!!

Vote for Informed Leadership Vote Wally Braun Regional Councillor.