Carla Baxter Quick Facts

Running for: Ward 2 councillor in Pelham, vs. incumbent John Wink, and other challengers Colin McCann and Brian Eckhardt

Age:69

Occupation: Retired 32-year government employee (Canada Revenue Agency auditor, Canada Customs and Immigration inspector)

Resides: Pelham since 1985

Family: Husband Robert, two children, two grandchildren

Carla Baxter is back for another kick at the Pelham political can. She ran for mayor in 2018, and garnered nearly 1500 votes, in a race won by former Town Councillor Marvin Junkin, who had resigned from the previous council in protest over non-disclosure of financial irregularities and a lack of transparency.

This time around, Baxter is vying for a council seat in her home area, Ward 2. She appears more confident than she was four years ago, likely given that she is better known around the municipality. Her volunteer work with the Cannabis Control Committee, which wrote and implemented policies that reined-in the local cannabid lobby, has increased her familiarity with legal processes and municipal minutiae, and won her some supporters.

Baxter’s background has prepared her to deal with government bureaucracy, and interact with a broad range of citizenry. Born in St. Catharines, for some three decades she worked for the feds, first as a customs and immigration officer in the interior of British Columbia, then at the three bridges spanning the Niagara River, and finally segueing to the CRA (Revenue Canada), where she worked on audits and tax matters. Retired from the CRA, Baxter and her husband Bob started Fonthill Paint and Decor in the early 1990s, which they turned over to their son a decade ago, while still putting in hours at the shop.

“I’ve been in private business as well as government, and believe that my background and the people skills I’ve developed along the way, have provided me with the experience and knowledge [for political office],” she told the Voice. “My time on the Cannabis Control Committee taught me a lot, and I think we did some amazing work.”

Her mayoral run in 2018 was fuelled by a sense of frustration with the council at the time, and a feeling that Pelham needed a drastic change of leadership. She is less critical of the current council’s performance, acknowledging the progress that has been made. But it’s a long road ahead, she asserts.

“Over the past four years, we’ve come through one crisis after another with this pandemic,” Baxter said. “Many businesses have suffered. With the current level of inflation, fiscal responsibility is still the number one priority for Pelham. Yes, the financial reserves have come up, but that’s only because of the development fees that we’ve received with all the new housing construction. We still need to have sound stewardship of our money.”

The dichotomy between the “old” and “new” Fonthill, and the competing priorities of growth versus preservation of farmland and small-town charm, weigh on Baxter’s mind.

“I’ve had people ask me, ‘How are you planning to save the farmland?’ I believe farmland is very important to keep, and municipalities have the right to decide how they zone their lands,” said Baxter. “We now have an Official Plan and zoning bylaws that prevent developers from coming in and taking over everything. There are guidelines to be followed. We need to establish a balance, to have our Town planners and staff involved to ensure that developers adhere to the rules. Some developers want areas rezoned to accommodate them, and we need to say, ‘Wait a minute, what do the residents think about it?’ At the same time, we’re also being pressured by the province to have higher residential density. We want to save agricultural land, but people also need to have a place to live. So it’s a real balancing act.”



Baxter believes that the planning process to conceive and construct the Meridian Community Centre (MCC) was short-sighted.

“I said four years ago, at the time the MCC was built, that we had to be looking down the road,” said Baxter. “If you’re trying to attract seniors, then why not consider a community centre that also holds the Town hall and the library, rather than just the gymnasium and arenas and walking track? You need to look at the whole picture. We could have sold the Town Hall and library land, and it would have helped towards payment of the MCC with everything under one roof. But that didn’t happen, so we have to go forward now, looking for grant money. But we need the development charges to refill the reserves, or else everybody’s taxes will go up. And of course, nobody wants that.”

In regard to communication with constituents, Baxter said she believes that complete transparency on all issues is required to preserve the integrity of Town Council in the eyes of residents. She also noted some issues with the Town website, which had a major refurbishment a year ago.

“We’ve had some problems with people complaining about the website and the online calendar, saying that it’s not easy to access,” she said. “On the issue of cannabis, for example, people told me they couldn’t electronically register their complaints about odour coming from the grow ops. They said the website isn’t user-friendly. The cannabis committee approached the Town to revise the complaint form.”

Of course, Baxter concedes that sometimes complaints come from residents about skunky odours wafting from a neighbour’s back yard, but the Town’s bylaws allow for personal cultivation of up to four cannabis plants.

Baxter’s campaign is decidedly low-key.

“I have a flyer, but not a website,” she said. “I have not been knocking on too many doors, because I know there are a lot of people still hesitant about having people approach their homes, due to Covid. But I have been out there talking to people, and have been responding to emails.”

Baxter said that she doesn’t have a problem with development done in a sustainable way, which includes infrastructure mixed with trees and the natural environment. She voiced concern about some of the water retention ponds in Pelham not being fenced off from curious kids, and thus posing a safety hazard.

Traffic noise and congestion in Fonthill, especially along Highway 20, is a source of agitation for Baxter, and she would like to see truck traffic re-routed away from the corridor, if possible.

“I just feel that I have the background, and the involvement in the community, to do the job,” said Baxter. “I’m happy to meet with people and listen to their concerns. Ultimately, it’s up to the voters. I really do hope people get out to vote. It makes a difference in who is chosen to represent you. Municipal politics is about what’s happening in your backyard, on a lot of local issues that directly affect you, often to a much greater degree than decisions made at the provincial or federal levels.”