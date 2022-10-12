Irma Ruiter’s campaign for separate school board Trustee fueled by devotion to church

Running for: English separate school trustee, vs. incumbent Paul Turner

Age: 67

Occupation: Retired speech and language pathologist

Resides: Has lived 16 years in Pelham

Family: Mother, sisters, and brothers in the region

Wainfleet-born Irma Ruiter believes that her interest in becoming a separate school board trustee is a natural extension of her faith.

“I love Jesus Christ and the Catholic Church with my whole heart and soul,” said the St. Alexander member, becoming misty-eyed in the process. “I’ve been doing evangelization activities with Branches Catholic Ministries, running bible studies with adults. We tell the story of salvation, the prophets, and the books of the Old and New Testament established on a historic timeline.”

Clearly, religious education in schools is the primary focus of Ruiter’s interest. When asked if her desire to serve as a trustee is more philosophical than pedagogical, she had a ready response.



“The purpose of Catholic education is to imbue all subject areas with the Catholic faith,” she said. “The Catholic Church has been integral to the development of science. If it wasn’t for the Catholic understanding that God is rational, and orderly, and good and loving, then we would not have the kind of sciences developed the way that they are.”



Her interviewer offered that Galileo might disagree with that perspective.

(By way of reminder, Galileo Galilei was an Italian astronomer in the 1600s, whose scientific observations of celestial objects caused him to champion Copernicus’ theory of heliocentrism—that the earth revolved around the sun—which contradicted Catholic dogma that the universe revolved around the Earth. Galileo was investigated for heresy before the Roman Inquisition of 1615. He was forced to recant to Pope Urban VIII, and spent the rest of his life under house arrest.)

“No, no, he wouldn’t have disagreed at all with the Pope,” insisted Ruiter. “He and the Pope were good friends. There are some issues with Galileo that people misunderstand. Yes, the Pope was angry with Galileo, because Galileo was preaching his theory as the truth.”

Based on scientific evidence, the interviewer noted.

“Not a lot of evidence,” responded Ruiter. “That’s what the church was waiting for. A lot of the scientists at the time were priests, and something like 35 craters on the moon are named after Jesuit priests who were scientists and mathematicians and astronomers. So the Catholic Church is very much into the sciences, the two do not conflict at all. The church was a champion of science and philosophy, and all areas of education. There’s a lot of misunderstanding on that.”

The interview moved on to less controversial topics than a matter settled 407 years ago.

Asked of the progressive steps that the Niagara Catholic School Board has taken of late, Ruiter pointed to social justice and community outreach programs.

“I think that Catholic schools are very much into going out and making a difference in the community,” she said. “Students go on pilgrimages, and have partnered with organizations in poor countries, and support them with missions. So I think the social justice part of the schools is a very big component.”

A speech and language pathologist for developmental disabilities by training, Ruiter said that she retired from Bethesda, a Christian, not-for-profit organization in Thorold supporting people with special needs, a year-and-a-half ago.

“I ran a lot of workshops for caregivers, teaching them ways to improve their communication ability with people under their care,” she said.

“I love the faith, and I really do wish and pray that students will capture that same love for the faith that starts with Jesus,” said Ruiter. “All of them need to have a grounding in their life through faith, especially to get them past the storms in life that inevitably occur.”

Ruiter spoke of a “faith grounded in reality, logic, and right-thinking,” and “natural law” that many people deny.

“There is evil in the world that is easy to see. People are addicted, there’s family breakdown, and war,” she said. Referencing Catholic doctrine expressed through the Baltimore Catechism, Ruiter said that “it is a loving God that allows us to experience the consequences of our decisions, but he is always forgiving, and wants us to come back to him. That’s the process of reconciliation. It is quite amazing that we have a God who created a universe, yet loves each and every one of us personally. That’s what I want students to know.”

If we give God the glory when things go well, shouldn’t God shoulder the blame in troubled times?

“You still give God the glory when things go bad,” Ruiter responded with a good-humoured laugh.

Asked about how schools must address the student learning gaps that occurred during the pandemic, with online learning and school closures, Ruiter said, “I think you just have to go back and teach the basics again. The Ontario government is providing money to try to help the kids catch up. They will need extra attention.”

Ruiter sees the trustee role as offering insights and creating policy, but not making operational decisions, which are the purview of the director of education and his staff. She expressed concerns about some of the “woke” philosophy that is present in schools, and society in general.

She made mention of the now-infamous transgender teacher at Oakville Trafalgar High School, who was shown in photos and video, recently gone viral, wearing giant prosthetic breasts under her top in class.

“Initially, the Halton School Board stood behind the teacher,” said Ruiter. “These are the lengths to which that woke ideology can go. There must be limits. We need to guard against that kind of stuff, especially if it comes to revisionist history, which is dangerous.”

Ruiter believes that parents must be fully informed of what is going on with their children’s education.

“Parents are really the primary educators,” she said, acknowledging that in matters of faith, some parents leave it up to the schools, “where a lot of the evangelization occurs.”

“I think the Catholic Church is really is an amazing faith, very deep and profound. And that’s something that that people need to learn,” she said. “In order for their children to have the faith, the adults need to be able to know their faith and pass it on. Surveys have shown that when fathers are actively involved in the church, there’s an 85 percent rate of their children attending church in the future. If it’s just the mothers going to church, then the percentage is a lot lower. So fathers really need to step up to the plate.”