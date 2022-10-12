“I still feel I have a lot to accomplish”

Paul Turner Quick Facts



Running for: Reelection as Pelham/Welland Separate school Trustee, vs. challenger Irma Ruiter

Age: 63

Occupation: Retired educator

Resides: Grew up and lives in Welland

Family: Spouse Tina, three daughters

Acclaimed in October 2018 as the local separate schools trustee, retired educator Paul Turner taught religion and sociology at Notre Dame in Welland over his entire career of 32 years, also doing a stint as school chaplain. His wife also was a longtime teacher at the Catholic school.

“My first term as a Trustee certainly included a learning curve at the beginning, understanding all the various policies,” he said. “But as a veteran educator, I had a good understanding of the system, and certainly the importance of the classroom. I’m a big supporter of educational assistants, who have had to deal with some injustices, getting paid so poorly. They are valuable in the classroom, helping teachers with kids that have certain needs, and especially the poor and vulnerable students.”

Turner is supportive of Education Director Camillo Cipriano, now in his third year in the role.

“I think he’s done a good job in tough circumstances throughout the pandemic,” said Turner. “We have a new strategic plan, to which all trustees contributed. My focus is to ensure that the plan doesn’t just look good on paper, but is executed well.”

He worries about Catholic students and families in some parts of the region who are financially disadvantaged, and particularly hurt by economic inflation, “making it difficult for them to make ends meet.” These same students were the ones most at risk during the pandemic, he said, when schooling went online, and they were without the support and structure of the in-person classroom and teacher.



“The families that are somewhat well-to-do have had the resources to be able to make sure that their kids keep pace with the curriculum, even through Covid. But the vulnerable kids, whose parents didn’t have those resources, may have fallen behind quite a bit,” said Turner, adding “We also need that solid parent foundation.”

A champion of inclusivity and equity in Catholic schools, Turner was called out by an organization named Campaign Life Coalition, when in May of 2021, he voted to fly the rainbow flag at the Catholic board office during Pride Week.

“Trustee Turner betrayed the duties of a Catholic trustee to uphold the Faith when he voted in favour of an outlandish, anti-Catholic motion to fly the homosexual Pride flag at the Catholic Education Centre and all Catholic secondary schools in the Niagara board,” posted the Coalition on its website.

The decision to fly the Pride flag came after a vote among trustees that heeded the call from OUTNiagara, a group advocating for LGBTQ residents in the region, who reached out to the school board with the request.

“I am so grateful to my fellow trustees in recognizing the urgency of acknowledging Pride Week,” said Turner at the time. “Jesus the Good Shepherd loves and cares for all members of His flock. He recognizes the marginalized, and when members need extra care.”

“Love thy neighbor. That’s my gist,” said Turner. “My Catholic faith is very important to me and always has been. Remember that I was a religion teacher, and a chaplain. To me, it’s really important to keep that at the forefront of our system, that the Catholic board is distinct. Not better than the public school board, I would never suggest that. I think the two systems complement each other. But we’re coming from a different perspective. I hope that everything that we do with our system, including our curriculum, encompasses our faith.”

Turner said that Pope Francis “is giving us some hope, because I think that there does need to be some change in our church, most definitely. He’s really pushing in that direction.”

In his role as a trustee, Turner feels it’s very important that the board invest in the mental health component of students.

“Thankfully, the provincial Ministry of Education stepped up in that capacity during the pandemic, providing funding for social workers in our schools,” he acknowledged.

Turner is running a decidedly low-key campaign, with no website, lawn signs, or glitzy brochures delivered door-to-door. He has a simple card that is being dropped off in mailboxes.

“My wife is a little bit more tech savvy than I am,” he said. “I do have a Facebook page with some testimonials [https://www.facebook.com/groups/1127943011169569]. That’s pretty much it.”

Turner is very involved with his parish church, St. Kevin’s on Niagara Street in Welland, which he has attended since he was a boy.

“I’m the chair of the Refugee Committee and the Social Justice Committee, and am on the Diocesan Council for Development and Peace, which is a regional group for our church. I’m also the chair of the Affordable Housing Committee for the City of Welland.”