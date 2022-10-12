BRIAN ECKHARDT QUICK FACTS

Running for: Pelham Ward 2 councillor, vs. Carla Baxter, Colin McCann, and incumbent John Wink

Age: 66

Occupation: Retired Niagara Regional Police officer/inspector

Resides: 30 years in Fonthill

Family: Spouse Karen, three children, two grandchildren

With a 36-year career on the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) under his belt, longtime Pelham resident Brian Eckhardt is looking for a new challenge. He told the Voice that he has always been interested in politics at all levels, but as a police officer was excluded from running for elected office.

“When I retired, I was asked by a number of people here in Pelham to run for Town Council, but I said no, because I had some other things on the go,” he said. “I was serving on a couple boards of directors, helping out some charities, and was enjoying my leisure time playing golf. I wasn’t prepared at that time to commit to this job. But it’s different now. I sat down with my wife and said, ‘I think now’s the time.’ I’m finishing 13 years on the board of directors of Family and Children’s Services (FACS). I’ve got the time to commit to this. And people around me know that when I commit to something, I commit to it 100 percent.”

He hasn’t ranked his election priorities per se, but has placed an overarching emphasis on getting Town Council working together more harmoniously.

“I’m not pointing fingers at anyone,” he said. “I’m just simply saying that what I’m hearing from citizens I talk with is that council has been too fractured. We can accomplish much more if we are all on the same page. We don’t have to agree on everything, but you should be able to work things out. I mean, even Biden and DeSantis are sitting down right now, for the good of the people of Florida after Hurricane Ian swept through. I think that I have always been very good at bringing people to the table who hold opposing views, and coming up with a compromise situation that eases the tensions.”



Eckhardt also thinks Pelham should be doing a lot more in terms of affordable housing.

“Whether that means donating land for buildings to be constructed for affordable housing, or accessible housing for disabled people, we’re really lacking in that area here in Pelham, and it just doesn’t seem to be a priority,” he said.

Vehicles on our roadways are another concern for this former cop.

“I’m concerned about traffic in in Fonthill,” he said. “It seems that everybody’s in a hurry to go places. Some people complain about congestion, but that can be alleviated, and it really only happens in a couple spots, like between Haist and Pelham Street on Highway 20, at certain times of the day. I’m talking more about speeding, and non-adherence to rules of the road, rolling stops at stop signs, that sort of thing. My wife watched a pedestrian get hit by a car recently at the crosswalk at Port Robinson and Station Street.”

Eckhardt also thinks Pelham should have a greater police presence on our streets.

“We’re under-represented, and having been in that police world as a divisional commander, I know what I’m speaking about,” he said. “We have less crime in Pelham than in other parts of Niagara, and of course that’s a good thing. But there is a concept called community policing, which involves addressing issues that are happening in the town on a regular and ongoing basis. And these traffic violations need to be dealt with, especially in school zones.”

Turning to environmental issues, Eckhardt said that the Town should be upgrading its fleet of vehicles with electric models, and that charging stations should be available around the community for residents to access for their own electric cars.

“If we want to go green, people need to accept that there will be a cost associated with this,” he noted, “and in my conversations with people on the campaign trail, it seems that they are in agreement.”

We’re on our way towards refilling those reserves, and if we can just keep that momentum going, we’ll be fine

He has fielded a lot of questions about the state of the municipality’s finances while knocking on doors, and Eckhardt feels that the Town is making progress in that area.

“We’re on our way towards refilling those reserves, and if we can just keep that momentum going, we’ll be fine,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of questions about residential development, and infilling, and urban intensification as well,” he said. “Pelham is going to continue to grow, and we need to get a handle on the growth and manage it. Let’s work with developers, such that we don’t end up at [the Ontario Land Tribunal] which costs us thousands of dollars.”

A booster of recreational facility development in the town, Eckhardt and his family donated to the Meridian Community Centre, and he views it as a wonderful community resource.

“I may not agree with everything that happened before and during the construction of the MCC, but I supported the project,” he said. “I remember when Ron Leavens was the mayor, and the Town bought that property in East Fonthill. He and the council were vilified for spending $3 million, paying a mortgage on it, and nothing was being immediately built on the land. Thank goodness that council had the foresight to buy that property.”

Eckhardt said that while he was a senior NRPS officer and on the board of Family and Children’s Services, he helped oversee budgets in certain areas that dwarfed the Town of Pelham’s budget.

“That really opened my eyes to the whole budgeting process,” he said. “I was on the audit committee for FACS, and in fact chaired that committee for a number of years. It’s pretty clear to me that the Town has some pretty competent people in place running the finances, but that still doesn’t mean that you don’t look it over and ask questions. It’s important to hold people accountable.”

He is eschewing social media, aside from answering emails. A few lawn signs, and knocking on doors with his pamphlet in hand is his modus operandi. And although his family and friends help out a bit with the campaign, Eckhardt is shouldering most of the load himself.

“I think voters expect to see my face at the door, given that I’m the candidate,” he said. “As I’ve told countless residents, I’m not promising to do anything other than to work hard, listen to your concerns, and represent your concerns on council. That’s what I’m promising to do.”