Former teacher and education consultant Lisa Fucile knocking on doors

LISA FUCILE QUICK FACTS

Running for: English Public school board trustee vs. incumbent Nancy Beamer, and challengers Linda Borland, Rene Nand

Age: 56

Occupation: Retired teacher and special education consultant

Resides: 35 years in Fonthill

Family: Spouse Marty, daughter Bianca

After a 30-year career in education, Lisa Fucile is poised for her first run at political office as an English public board school trustee.

“I think there’s going to be a huge turnout for this municipal election,” she told the Voice. “Politics has really ramped up globally, especially in the last two years since the pandemic. I sense a renewed interest in community politics, especially at the public education level, and how kids have been affected by all the changes of Covid.”

Fucile said that she has witnessed incredible shifts in Niagara’s education system, not the least of which are the benefits and limitations of technology in the classroom. Her background in Special Education, she said, has taught her the importance of inclusivity and equity in schools. She appreciates the need for structure and routine in the school day, along with nurturing relationships and supporting mental health initiatives.

“As a newly retired teacher and consultant for the last three decades, I have lived these changes along with our students and their families. I understand the key educational issues, and respect the views of children, parents, teachers, support staff, and administration, all of which are important cogs in our education system.”

Born in Whitby, Fucile’s post-secondary studies were at McMaster and the University of Ottawa, which led to relocate to Niagara when she was offered a teaching position in 1990. She has taught at 12 public elementary schools in Niagara over the course of her career, finishing her last 20 years at A.K. Wigg Public School in Fonthill.

I’m approachable, and think I have a lot to offer

“I was qualified to teach up to Grade 10, but always had a special affinity for the younger children,” she said. “I taught at a number of grade levels, primarily Grade 7 and 8, and became interested in students struggling with learning disabilities, and got my specialist certificate. I then moved into a role as the special education consultant at the board office for a number of years. I’m familiar with the academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs of students.”

Fucile is knocking on doors in Pelham and Thorold these days, speaking with constituents about her candidacy.

“In Fenwick, parents of some of the kids I have taught over the years have offered to help me dropping off pamphlets in the area, and placing lawn signs. It’s really appreciated.”

Active in the community, Fucile has been a volunteer for Pelham Cares, and has helped out with vaccination clinics with Niagara Public Health. She also has a part-time job at Pelham Funeral Home.

In her leisure time, she enjoys doting on her “adorable” Dachshund puppy, Perry, and fitness-related activities such as pickleball, cycling, and something called Pound.

“It’s an exercise class that involves drumming with weighted drumsticks called Ripstix,” said Fucile. “Pound is a mix of cardio and strength training, yoga and Pilates. My friend [who is a] registered massage therapist, introduced me to Pound. I loved it so much, I got certified to teach classes.”

Professing a lifelong love of learning, Fucile said that she is passionate about public education.

“I think I can draw on my broad experiences, and be a strong voice for kids and parents. I’m approachable, and think I have a lot to offer.”