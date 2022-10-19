“I’ve enjoyed the last four years, working with council, staff, and residents”

MARVIN JUNKIN QUICK FACTS

Running for: Reelection as Mayor of Pelham, vs. challenger Frank Adamson

Age: 69

Occupation: farmer

Resides: North Pelham, lifelong resident

Family: Spouse Candice, four children, eight grandchildren

Marvin Junkin made headlines five years ago when he resigned from Pelham Town Council in protest over what he asserted was a deliberate lack of transparency on financial issues by the David Augustyn-led council of the time. Buoyed by a groundswell of support, he ran in 2018 for the mayor’s seat, and won the job in an election that saw all incumbents routed from office, and Augustyn come third in a four-way race for Niagara Regional Council.

“I think I was viewed as being a straight-up guy who didn’t have any integrity issues,” said Junkin, reflecting on his 2018 landslide, in which he beat then-Councillor Gary Accursi, and other candidate Carla Baxter, who is now running for a council seat in Ward 2.

“People trusted me to do a good job, and I believe that I, and this council, have delivered.”

Junkin is eager to continue the work he started, and filed his nomination papers for reelection at the earliest opportunity in May.

Citing a list of achievements over the past term, with a return to financial stability at the top of the list, Junkin is especially proud of the improvements made in Peace Park, behind Town Hall.

“The slope of the park was too steep, making it unsuitable to put chairs on the lawn to take in events,” he said. “The Bandshell Concert Committee presented a concept for improvements that would make the Thursday night bandshell experience more enjoyable, so council endorsed the modifications, which included adding benches, planting trees, grading, and improving drainage. We reworked the entire area, which has changed the ambiance of the space. This whole park is a testament to what can happen with volunteerism.”

Thursdays throughout the summer have evolved into a huge success, said Junkin, with the Farmers Market, Supper Market, and Bandshell Concert series all on one evening.

“The formation of an audit committee was instrumental in helping us get a handle on our true financial situation, and how to move forward,” he said. “It was a completely transparent process, with local professional accountants, outside our corporate structure, providing unbiased sets of eyes, and helping convey information to the public. They worked harmoniously with our staffers in the finance department to offer advice about building up reserves, capital expenditures, and other financial issues. This is one of the reasons that we are on the right path now fiscally, working to reduce the debt from the MCC, and move the whole municipality ahead.”

Another component of the renewed sense of transparency and honesty with residents is reflected in the Town’s revamped website, said Junkin.

“Our award-winning website was completely overhauled by the previous communications director, in conjunction with staff and council members,” said Junkin. “It allows us to get information out to the public in a way that everyone can easily find.”

Junkin also praised the work done by staff to attract grant money, which has paid for significant parks and recreation upgrades for assets like splash pads and pickleball courts.

“What we’ve accomplished down at Centennial Park is just amazing,” he said, noting that new washrooms at the park are forthcoming, with similar permanent washroom facilities to be built at Town Hall to service events such as Summerfest, Summer Chill, and the ongoing summer bandshell concerts.

Biking trails connecting Fonthill and Fenwick are on Junkin’s radar as well.

Pelham’s Cannabis Control Committee “covered a lot of ground, such that other municipalities will be looking at our bylaws, knowing that this is the kind of structure that’s going to hold up in court,” said Junkin, adding that local businessman Tim Nohara’s “meticulous” leadership made him an ideal choice as chair of that committee.

The senior leadership team in place at Town Hall has Junkin’s full support.

“Our team is second to none in the Region. We’ve got people who are experts in their respective areas of responsibility, and our CAO [David Cribbs] has done a fantastic job of bringing this team together.” Early in his term, Junkin led the effort to terminate controversial former CAO Darren Ottaway, now facing criminal assault charges in northern Ontario.

One of the first things Junkin said that he did when he took office was sign a memorandum of understanding with Trout Unlimited, so that Pelham could work as a partner with the organization on local environmental issues concerning the Twelve Mile Creek watershed.

Should he be reelected, Junkin plans to create an Agriculture Advisory Committee, to give farmers an opportunity to connect with council.

“With the disruption of supply chains around the world, and the impact of climate change on agriculture, I think it’s obvious to everyone that Canada has to take a bigger role in producing its own food. I think council can take steps to ensure that the farming community stays viable and profitable, and that their voices are heard.”

He has suggested that giving Indigenous names to some of the new streets in East Fonthill urban developments would be a unique way for the Town to demonstrate inclusivity with First Nations members in Niagara.

“I’ll be pushing for more climate change initiatives in the strategic plan, well beyond simply planting more trees,” said Junkin. “For example, our new library will be a zero-emission building. These kinds of projects are going forward, and I want council to be aggressive in facing sustainability issues.”

Perusing the slate of candidates for council, Junkin said that “their backgrounds look impressive,” and that he is looking forward to a “cohesive council that will stay the course financially.”

As conversation turned to the Niagara Central Dorothy Rungeling Airport in south Pelham, Junkin grimaced as he responded.

“There are no small expenses at an airport, even modest [fields] like NCDRA,” he said. “We should have uploaded that facility to the Region. Some expenses, like runway resurfacing, cost literally millions of dollars. We have been asking the Airport Commission for a formal business plan, and have yet to receive one. The communication between the airport board and the funding municipalities certainly needs to improve.”

Pelham’s mayor has a seat on Niagara Regional Council, and Junkin appreciates the attention needed at that level.

“The Town of Pelham has a $25 million annual budget, but the Region’s budget is over a billion dollars, so that’s where a lot of the work for a municipal mayor needs to be directed. There are issues like healthcare that impact Pelham citizens, but are dealt with primarily at the Regional and provincial levels. The same with homelessness. There obviously is no easy fix to these problems. The Town of Pelham does not have any un-utilized municipal lots or residential lots in our possession, so the idea of us setting up a community of tiny homes for the homeless, or even a Habitat for Humanity build, is a non-starter currently. Niagara Falls, Port Colborne, and Fort Erie still have available land within their urban boundaries, and can tackle this situation better than Pelham.”

Junkin recalls Town Council previously donating land that was worth $1.2 million to Wellspring Niagara, situated adjacent the MCC.

“That’s something that every resident in this town can be proud of,” he said. “I’ve never once had a resident come up to me and say that was a bad decision.”

Housing units directly south of the of the MCC sold for about $450,000, according to Junkin, “and that’s about as affordable as we’re going to get in Pelham,” he said, aside from building complexes targeted towards seniors that are in the works.

Junkin’s 2022 campaign blends an old-school approach with a modern, social media component.

“I’m communicating with the electorate a lot through my headquarters on Highway 20 and Pelham Street,” he said. “People are dropping in regularly, and of course emailing and phoning me. My door-to-door campaign is being achieved with the help of a couple of students.”

Junkin also has a website, www.marvinjunkin.ca, and a Facebook page.

“I’ve enjoyed the last four years, working with council, staff, and residents. I believe that under my leadership this town has gotten away from controversy, and I think that’s what the residents want.”

Since his election in 2018, Junkin has downsized his farming operation in North Pelham, selling off acreage to create more time for his mayoral duties.

“We went from 450 acres of cash crops down to a little over 200. But I’m still farming,” he said. “It’s nice to get out on the tractor and away from the cellphone once in a while.”