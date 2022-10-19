Challenger Frank Adamson and incumbent Mayor Marvin Junkin both say they have the right stuff

Pelham’s two mayoral candidates appeared at the Fonthill Legion last Thursday evening to take questions about their priorities for the next term of council. Incumbent Mayor Marvin Junkin and challenger Frank Adamson took the stage at 6 PM, in front of an attentive audience that came close to filling the room.

The event was hosted by the South Niagara Chambers of Commerce, and the Niagara Association of Realtors. It was billed as a debate, but the candidates never really square off and confronted each other on topics. Rather, they affably stated their positions on the issues raised by the moderator. There were no body blows, and certainly no knockout punches.

In his opening remarks, Adamson told the audience that “I know how to build a community we can all take pride in,” and noted his many community connections to such organizations as the Rotary Club, United Way, Pelham Cares, the Pelham Summerfest Committee, and the Raise the Arches effort.

“I am committed to working with council and staff harmoniously and cohesively in order to achieve good for our community, showing respect, and building goodwill and understanding,” he said, adding that he had engaged with about 1200 residents during his door to door canvassing.

Adamson stressed what he called his five-point plan, namely spending tax dollars prudently, pursuing active transport initiatives, protecting the environment, engaging the community in the development of a new long-range strategic plan, and attaining affordable housing for young people and seniors. He also pledged to be a strong voice at the Regional level, where 60 percent of residents’ property tax dollars are directed.

“I have a background and interest in planning, budgeting, economic development, public health, emergency medical services, and policing, all areas covered by the Region,” he said. “As your mayor, I would be committed to continuing my quest to serve you, the citizens. With my extensive career as a paramedic chief, hospital administrative health planner, professional fundraiser, and small business owner, I aspire to leadership roles, building teams, setting priorities, and getting the job done.”

Junkin focused on the accomplishments of his council over the past term.

“Council did not always get along, but we worked through our differences, and had a great four years,” he said. “I promised openness and transparency at Town Hall, with an emphasis on Town finances, which at the time were not in good shape. There were times that, in order to make payroll, the Town had to tap into its line of credit, which obviously wasn’t sustainable. Changes had to be made. Four years later, the finances have now greatly turned around.”

There were times that, in order to make payroll, the Town had to tap into its line of credit, which obviously wasn’t sustainable

Junkin noted that the financial reserve funds have been enhanced, and that the Town’s finance department had won two international awards.

He attributed the resurgence to, in part, “one of my plans to have a Finance and Audit Committee created to provide the finance department with an extra set of eyes.”

The Town also had other committees that allowed residents to take part in Town Council decisions, noting in particular the Sustainability Committee, and the Cannabis Control Committee. Junkin also pointed to the numerous recreational upgrades in the town, including splash pads, pickleball courts, and a soon to be refurbished swimming pool.

“With all these improvements made, and with the Town finances in good shape, I think that I deserve another four years,” he concluded.

The first question dealt with affordable housing in the municipality.

Adamson said that while it is true that Pelham has no available housing lots, the average wait time across the region is eight years, with thousands on a wait list.

“We do not have sufficient resources to address this pressing need,” he said. “Pelham has one 68-apartment, non-profit housing unit beside the library, and it too has a wait list. I will promote a Habitat for Humanity build, as we are the only municipality in Niagara that has not provided land for this project.”

He also suggested a need to look at the concept of “tiny houses,” and advocated support for Hospice Niagara in securing funds for a new facility to be built in Welland.

Junkin concurred that the Town of Pelham does not own any empty residential lots within the urban boundary, but said he would support the soon to be replaced library building as a potential site for affordable housing for seniors and others that need it.

“The location is perfect for such usage, being in close proximity to all the amenities of our downtown,” said Junkin. “I would also continue to support, as I have in the past, all Regional initiatives to create affordable housing in areas where there is available land.”

The second question touched on support for skilled trades and post-secondary partners, in order to retain and attract a skilled workforce.

Junkin responded that this issue is primarily a Regional government concern, noting that the upper-level government’s development team does a great job of establishing business partnerships throughout Niagara.

“I can’t really say how we could approve on that at the Town level,” said Junkin, pointing to a lack of industrial and business parks in the town, although he said that Pelham supports small businesses as best it is able.

Adamson said that contractors in Niagara are always looking for skilled tradespeople, and he stressed the importance of apprenticeship programs, and college programs which cater to the trades. He also commented that he felt the Region would be better served by blending the various economic development offices staffed by sub-municipalities together, as well as tourism efforts.

Another question about the housing crisis in Pelham, with skyrocketing prices making it almost impossible for young people to find an affordable place to live, drew a response from Adamson that, “a lot of this effort really is at the provincial level, and certainly at the Regional level.” He acknowledged that, “we have a housing boom within this entire region, but it’s people coming from Toronto and Mississauga and Aurora, that are selling their two million dollar houses, and buying million dollar house here, and sticking a million bucks in the bank. That doesn’t help young people.”

He said that promoting more apartment and townhouse developments would be part of the solution.

Junkin was sympathetic to the situation, but said that in the past, developers who were told by Town Council that 30 percent of their units would have to be dedicated to affordable housing, never succeeded in progressing to the building stage, saying that it was simply not profitable for them.

“Staff told one developer that council wouldn’t budge from the 30 percent, and he ended up selling the property, and it’s still sitting there. The bottom line is the land in Pelham is just too expensive, and we cannot do affordable housing the way other municipalities might be able to manage.”

Water drainage issues on Pelham properties was another issue.

Adamson said that, as mayor, he would work with Town staff to address flooding issues, but noted that in talking with residents on the campaign trail, “It has not been brought up till this point in time, but now it’s certainly on my radar.”

Junkin said that when he first took office in the fall of 2016, there was a drainage issue in Fenwick’s Cherry Ridge subdivision that had been ongoing for 18 years.

“As a farmer, I realized that drainage isn’t something that you put on the back burner,” and pointed to the Twelve Mile Creek ecosystem.

“In my first six months in office, the Town signed a memorandum of understanding with Trout Unlimited that we would work with them to preserve and bring back the environmental integrity of that stream.”

Both Junkin and Adamson expressed a desire to return to in-person council meetings in the near future.

“When the new council is sworn in December, I’m hoping that the majority of councillors will indeed partake of the meetings in the chambers,” said Junkin. Adamson concurred.

A question about the Town’s reserve funds prompted Adamson to point to the Meridian Community Centre, and how it was “unfortunate that there were not provincial and federal funds available” for that project.

“I believe $11 million has been put back into the reserve funds,” he said. “We charged the voters for the investment in that land, and increased taxes, and those dollars paid back the reserves.”

Junkin, who famously resigned his council seat in late 2017 over what he asserted was an attempt by that council to hide the true depth of the Town’s financial crisis, said that the debt on the MCC “does place a burden on all of us, but as a politician, the number one question I ask is, ‘Will the asset be used to the maximum benefit of the community?’ And that has indeed happened. On a good weekend, there are thousands of people that go through those doors.”

Junkin said that MCC operational costs are about $700,000 a year, but added that not one community centre makes money.

Taxes were up next, and Junkin said that the 13.5 percent increase in the first two years of the MCC’s introduction, though not sustainable, was necessary to “get the reserves back up where they belong.” The last two years, tax increases have been around 4.5 percent, he said, but with eight or nine percent inflation, the next couple of budgets are going to be very hard to manage. However, nominal capital expenditures are planned.

Adamson chose to focus on grants to offset needed projects, such as a cycling and running path on Canboro Road between Fonthill and Fenwick.

“Our treasurer is really good at getting grants that can be done without any additional tax burden,” Adamson said, and suggested that 18,000 trees — one for every Pelham citizen — could be planted over the next four years.

Our treasurer is really good at getting grants that can be done without any additional tax burden

“That’s very doable. And it can be done at a very modest cost,” he said, noting that five years ago Rotary International planted almost two million trees worldwide.

“Basically, there’s really nothing in my platform that’s going to increase taxes exponentially for anybody sitting in this room,” he said.

Libraries were up next, and Adamson applauded the decision to amalgamate the Lincoln and Pelham libraries as a cost-saving measure which maintained service levels.

Junkin reminisced to his first meeting with the Library Board, pre-pandemic, “in front of a hostile crowd. I told them I thought we were spending way too much money on the library’s administration, and not enough on services. I suggested that we should be amalgamating with another municipality, but was told that night it would be impossible. I am as a library-friendly as anybody in this room. I think they are great resource for the community. As far as funding goes, [any] Town Council I lead as Mayor will find the money to keep the library advancing and keeping at the forefront.”

Asked about chickens kept in backyards, Junkin and Adamson agreed with a recently passed bylaw prohibiting fowl in the urban areas of Pelham but allowing them in rural areas.

Healthcare services were addressed by the candidates, with Adamson advocating for the provincial government to loosen restrictions to allow foreign-trained doctors, nurses, and technicians to practice.

“The Welland Hospital should be developed, even with a new hospital in Niagara Falls, with diagnostic imaging and surgery capability. We don’t need full medical services here within Pelham’s boundaries, [but] we certainly need access to them in Welland, Niagara Falls, and St. Catharines,” he said.

Junkin referenced a developer in recent years who promised to bring a medical building to Pelham, and a group of new doctors, but was unsuccessful.

“Other municipalities have had a hard time attracting doctors,” he said. “Maybe we’d have more luck if the Region offered tax breaks for doctors to move in and set up clinics.”

Support for local small businesses was championed by Adamson, a small business owner himself, who suggested that a BIA [Business Improvement Area] in Pelham could be useful.

“A lot of us are now property rich, but cash poor,” he said, advocating for a “shop local” approach.

“During Covid, the Town gave many concessions to businesses,” said Junkin, citing allowances for restaurant patios in parking lots.

“If business owners came in and talked to the Treasurer, they were given ample time, interest free, to help them with their tax payments,” he said.

Notably, Fonthill business owners had the opportunity to create a BIA some 15 years ago. BIAs are primarily funded through a small surcharge on business property taxes in a given neighbourhood At the time, a handful of business property owners in Fonthill vocally objected to the notion of being taxed any additional amount, and successfully headed-off the proposed BIA by creating the entirely voluntary Pelham Business Association, a club whose purpose beyond stopping the BIA was never clearly articulated, and which went defunct some years ago as membership precipitously declined.

Traffic issues were voiced as a concern by some residents, who referred to certain Pelham streets as “race tracks.” Traffic calming measures, such as four-way stops, and greater enforcement were recommended by Adamson.

Junkin told the audience that the Town routinely sends petitions and letters of concern on to the Niagara Regional Police Service. He added that a flashing warning light costs about $25,000, to warn motorists of a school zone or other sensitive area ahead.

“It’s a no-brainer to have these light in school zones,” said Junkin, “and I’m definitely going to be pushing the issue on council.”

High-speed internet connectivity in rural Pelham, and the need for hydroelectric infrastructure upgrades, were discussed by the candidates. Both noted that broadband upgrades are currently underway, and voiced concern over the ongoing power outages in the municipality.

“Unfortunately, Fenwick’s infrastructure dates back in the late 1950s,” said Adamson, “and is now way outdated. All the suppliers will tell us is that they are working on it, that they are aware of the problem. At the Regional level, we probably have more power to push them.”

Junkin acknowledged the hard work of Town Councillor Bob Hildebrandt to get lower power rates for Pelham, and added that, “We need to work through the Region to have our voice heard.”

In his closing remarks, Junkin called his past term of office “very enlightening,” and lauded Town staff for their diligent efforts in taking Pelham to a “new level. I enjoy working with them. They enjoyed working with me. And I believe I’ve earned another four years.”

Adamson promised to make the community “a little better than when I found it. That is solely my intention. I believe it is incumbent on the mayor and council to provide a forum for you, the citizens. I don’t have a magic wand, nor do I have all the answers. But I’ve been heartened to hear that most of you enjoy being part of the fabric of Pelham. My pledge to you if elected as mayor will be to always uphold the truth. I will always strive to be fair in my dealings, and endeavour to build goodwill and understanding in my community.”