Retired educator Linda Borland vies for role as public school Trustee

LINDA BORLAND QUICK FACTS

Running for: English public school board trustee for Pelham/Thorold, vs. incumbent Nancy Beamer, and other challengers Lisa Fucile and Rene Nand

Age: Strenuously declined to state

Occupation: Retired elementary school teacher and university sessional instructor

Resides: Thorold

Family: Husband Ray, grown son and daughter

A veteran classroom teacher with Welland roots, now retired, and living in Thorold since 2004, Linda Borland believes that she has the education and experience to make a difference as a trustee for the local English public school board in its quest to meet the diverse needs of students, teachers, support staff, and the wider community.

Borland taught elementary school in Port Colborne, Chatham, and Kitchener-Waterloo for 35 years, along the way earning a Masters degree in educational administration, specialist certificates in special education and environmental science, and an Ontario supervisory officer’s qualification. She also was a sessional instructor at Brock’s Faculty of Education for ten years after she retired from full-time classroom instruction in 1999, and was the teacher representative on the Waterloo Region District School Board’s health and safety committee for a dozen years. Borland and her husband also operated a realty company for a number of years.

“I’ve always been interested in the work of school board trustees,” Borland told the Voice. “I used to attend trustee meetings when I was in Waterloo, because I was working with the Federation of Women Teachers at the time, supporting various educational applications. I also attended the trustee meetings simply to observe the proceedings, just to keep current on the key issues. It was interesting to see how it all worked. So when I finished with teaching in the classroom, I decided that this was another way I could serve in education.”

Borland said that it is a trustee’s job to ensure that the needs of current and future students are being met.

I’m especially interested in supporting the skilled trades, for students who are looking at future jobs in areas like the culinary arts and construction

“I understand that the District School Board of Niagara [DSBN] has 70 different high school majors, and they are always looking to expand, so as to meet the needs of students preparing for careers,” she said. “I’m especially interested in supporting the skilled trades, for students who are looking at future jobs in areas like the culinary arts and construction. We depend on the trades. Society needs plumbers, welders, electricians, estheticians, and hairdressers. These careers can offer lucrative employment, and can allow graduates to find work in Niagara, rather than forcing them to relocate.”

Borland said that she sees the trustee role as functioning as part of a team, building consensus.

“People come from different communities, some rural, some urban, and we need to listen to their ideas. Once a motion is passed, everyone needs to work to support that vision, to present a united front. The decision that’s been made is for the betterment of the students.”

She is aware that the switch to remote learning during the pandemic caused many students to fall behind academically.

“I truly believe that the students will catch up, because the teachers will make sure they do,” said Borland. “We have amazing teachers here in Niagara, including learning resource teachers and special education teachers, that can help break down barriers to learning.”

She sees the DSBN’s partnerships on projects with Brock University’s Faculty of Education, such as having Brock teachers-in-training provide tutoring for DSBN students in need, as being meaningful ventures. Borland also supports the growth of French Immersion programs within the board, and co-op programs offered in collaboration with local business and industry.

Borland supports the DSBN’s application to the City of Thorold for enhanced sports facilities at McMillan Park, which would provide additional athletic opportunities for students at Thorold High School.

“Thorold High students should have the same advantages in sport as students at other DSBN schools enjoy,” she said. “That’s a $4 million investment that the board is willing to make, and I think that’s important. I am a firm advocate for a well-resourced high school for the Thorold community.”