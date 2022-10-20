I have found the last four years as head of Pelham Town Council to be very satisfying on many levels. Being the Mayor, I have had more interactions with senior staff than most councillors. Staff appreciated having their skill sets acknowledged and working in a truly open and transparent setting. I believe the number of awards that Town staff have won during this term individually supports this.

The awards themselves came from a variety of organizations — professional associations, municipal associations— as well as local judges, the residents, people whose respect is hard won. These wins represent the quality of work and service the Town has delivered. Pelham has won twice for the quality of its festivals and events, in Public Works for the safe rehabilitation of Sulphur Springs Road, in Corporate Services for the transparency of its financial reporting (also twice), for running Ontario’s first ever by-election during a pandemic, in Administration for leadership during the pandemic, and recognition of four of our talented, younger staff were identified among Niagara’s Top 40 Under 40 winners.

To see how much the Town has improved financially over the last four years is also rewarding. To go from having most of our reserve balances in a negative situation, to having $13.8 million dollars in these same reserves at the end of 2021, shows that spending has been brought under control, and that we are heading towards financial stability. Having success with the finances allowed council to begin looking at the community’s needs concerning outdoor recreation facilities. During the last two years of our mandate, we have resurfaced the Steve Bauer Trail, completely refurbished the tennis courts at Centennial Park in Fenwick, while also adding to that park a splash pad and pickle ball courts. Another very exciting project that council approved is happening right now: an addition being built onto Town Hall that will house, along with additional meeting rooms, public restrooms that will also allow us to finally, once and for all, remove the port-a-potties from Town property. Good riddance, I say!

Finally, the announcement, made some weeks ago now, of the Town receiving a $5.4 million dollar grant from the federal government for the new library was totally the icing on the cake! Our libraries are constantly evolving, adding services for adults, and programming for children, so they continue to be relevant in the community. They are great places for residents to come together and socialize, and I am forever getting feedback as to how helpful the staff are.

The urbanization of Pelham Street is the Town’s biggest and most noticeable of our current infrastructure projects, but it is not the only improvement taking place. Council has hired a company to change some 1,600 streetlights over to LED lighting, with the entire upgrade to be paid for with the savings in hydro consumption. The project is a definite win for both the consumer and the environment.

Looking ahead at future capital projects, there are structural repairs to be done at the Station 1 fire station, and the Town must make improvements to the Tice Road maintenance yard, as presently much of our valuable snow removing equipment is stored outside, shortening its useful lifespan considerably.

I can unequivocally say that Pelham’s future is bright. I believe the last four years were successful and, on that basis, I am seeking the privilege of leading the municipality once more. There is more work to be done and I cannot think of a better way to spend the next four years than working hard to further improve the community. I have lived in Pelham for more than 60 years and I will do whatever is necessary to ensure that it will offer my grandchildren as great a life as it has given me. Please take the time to vote in this 2022 election.