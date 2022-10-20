Don’t let a sedentary life be the beginning of the end

I have been a fan of John Swart’s contributions to the Voice since the get-go. His articles are always timely, relevant and liberally infused with humour. Having worked for too many years as a nurse in occupational and mental health, as well as chronic disease management, I can attest that his October 12 column, “How do we get people to exercise more?” was one of his best. Starting the piece by describing “Joan’s” fall is so typical of (1) The beginning of the end for many people who lead sedentary lives, or (2) A dusting off, then “keep moving’ on down the road,” for those actively living—and in John’s world, preferably on a bike. For readers who fit into the first category, please look up “The Stages of Change,” then SMART goals. Figure out which stage you’re in, then read John’s article again, twice. It will add a skip to your step, and life to your years. Yvonne Van Lankveld

Questions Adamson’s ethics

It has come to my attention that mayoral candidate Frank Adamson was recently campaigning at the Pelham Non Profit Seniors Apartments by hosting a meet and greet during the tenants’ weekly coffee hour in their lounge. He also brought coffee from Tim Hortons for everyone. In view of the fact that he also sits on the Board of Directors of the seniors apartment building—thereby making him one of the landlords—does this not amount to a conflict of interest? I wonder who arranged this, as apparently it was not advertised, not even in the building itself. Moreover, I am left wondering if all candidates were given the same opportunity to have a meet and greet with these seniors. Doesn’t seem above board to me. It also raises the question of ethics. Pam Young

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Voice reached out for comment from Frank Adamson as well as Mayor Marvin Junkin. “I enquired if there was an opportunity to meet and greet members of the [building’s] Tenants Association as a mayoral candidate,” responded Adamson, “and their President contacted me and invited me to attend a coffee and birthday cake social. I agreed to their offer. And I informed them that I was a member of the Board in my opening comments, but was there to discuss my platform and their issues, which we did.” Adamson said that other municipal candidates have also campaigned door-to-door in the building, an assertion that the Voice has not independently verified. “Marvin Junkin would have been afforded the same opportunity if he contacted the President of the Tenant’s Association or the building manager… It would appear he did not.” For his part, Junkin asserted that it was up the building’s board and staff—which includes two former Town Councillors who served in the widely criticized previous council under controversial Mayor David Augustyn—to ensure a level playing field. “I am disappointed that the board of directors didn’t consider that, in the interest of fair play, they should have extended an invitation to me to make a presentation to the residents,” said Junkin. “Contrasting this action, the Lookout seniors building immediately contacted me with an invitation to speak to their residents, after being approached by Mr. Adamson with such a request. I have heard from a number of residents that they are upset with what they call the politicizing of some of Pelham’s longtime non-profit organizations.”

Backyard chickens need a rethink

We were very disheartened to read about Town Council’s lack of public consultation in regards to the bylaw restricting poultry within the urban boundaries of Fonthill and Fenwick. It seems that so often a few folks complain and council rolls along with what the squeaky wheels want. Evidence-based decision making should inform council, not just complaints. Backyard chickens and ducks are not the only possible cause of rats in town. Bird feeders, compost bins, and garbage are also likely draws for mice and rats. In addition, the development of the town is moving rodents of all sorts into the residential areas. So, why just blame the chickens and the ducks? Urban agriculture creates sustainable food practices and allows for folks to gain an appreciation of where our food comes from. Ducks, in particular, are a helpful addition to any backyard, as they eat ticks and other biting pests. Perhaps council should look at size and care of flock instead of just banning them outright. Good owners care for their flock in sustainable ways and ensure that any challenges with vermin are dealt with promptly. We love the variety of homes and homesteads in our town but are growing increasingly frustrated with the cookie cutter and nimbyist preferences. Cathy and Cameron Whitehead

They’rrre [not] Great!

I went shopping this morning at Giant Tiger, in Fonthill, and when I got to cash out I discovered there was only one human cashier and some open automated tellers—three I think— and there was a LONG line. I stood in line and when I got almost to the front I heard a crash. When I looked behind me I saw that an elderly woman had fallen onto the floor, hitting a couple of metal carts together causing the loud clanging crash sound. She said her legs had given way. A man younger than myself and the woman’s daughter lifted her up off the floor and walked her out to their car. She was talking and appeared okay. It is sad to have to use automated tellers now in order to NOT have to stand a long time in line. Ron Mascoe

COTE’S COMMENTS | Larry Coté

The cost of urbanization