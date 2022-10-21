SUBMITTED BY MIKE JONES

Pelham Advocates for Trees and Habitat

With the election just two weeks away, Pelham Advocates for Trees and Habitat (PATH) has received answers to our questionnaire from candidates for mayor, and Regional and municipal councillors. We have received responses from most of the candidates, but not all.

PATH sent out a questionnaire on issues of concern to our membership, environmentalists and the general public.

Our members went to E. L. Crossley High School to ask open questions to the candidates for Pelham Town Council, Regional Council and school boards. The Kinsmen event allowed the candidates to present themselves and their platform. Unfortunately, no questions to any of the candidates were permitted from the audience. We went there to ask questions to be openly answered in front of all in attendance. The Kinsmen allowed time for a “meet and greet” of the candidates after the meeting.

Last Thursday night at the Fonthill Canadian Legion, the South Niagara Chambers of Commerce held a debate with mayoral candidates Mayor Marvin Junkin and Frank Adamson. Again, members of PATH attended to ask questions of the candidates. We submitted questions for the candidates, but unfortunately, none of our questions were put forward to them.

We are hoping that the readership of this paper will review the candidates’ answers before voting. PATH believes these are critical environmental issues that the next Town Council will need to address.

PATH thanks all of the candidates who took the time to answer our questionnaire. We are submitting only the mayoral candidate’s answers below.

All other candidates’ answers can be viewed on our Facebook page, Pelham Path. PATH strongly encourages you to do so.

The Town of Pelham (TOP) is currently undertaking a study of the Pelham urban tree canopy. The results should be known soon. Environment Canada advises that a 30% tree canopy is really the minimum standard in urban areas, and 40% coverage is recommended. Once the results of the TOP tree canopy study are known, would you agree to set an immediate target of 30% urban tree canopy and an eventual goal for a 40% tree canopy?

Frank Adamson’s response

I wholeheartedly agree that the Town and Region should embark on this goal of a minimum of 30% tree coverage. As a Rotarian our Rotary International President challenged every Rotarian in the world, 1.2 million to plant a tree. We exceeded this by planting two million. My club bought trees from Willowbrook Nurseries better than cost and supplied trees to our student clubs at E.L. Crossley and A.K. Wigg schools. Part of my campaign platform is to challenge 18,000 residents of Pelham to plant at least one tree over the next four years as a minimum. This year our Community Rotaract Club planted 500 trees at the Binbrook site of the NPCA.

Mayor Marvin Junkin’s response

With inflation currently in the 8-10% range, the next two Town budgets are going to be a challenge. We will raise our tree planting— by how much is the question.

Do you agree that local government(s) needs to mandate the design of communities around active, accessible and public transportation and not around cars?

Frank Adamson’s response

Part of my campaign platform is to create more walking and safe cycling trails. I am supportive of widening Canboro Road and removing the rumble strips between Oakridge and Effingham Rd. to join the sidewalks that presently exist. I will also work to develop the old rail trail from Station Street to Pine Street in Thorold creating a safe trail connecting Fonthill to the Great Circle route. I will work with our Regional Councillor, the Mayor of Thorold and their councillor to seek out grants to make this a reality. I don’t believe that we can mandate people out of cars. The new amalgamated Regional Transit service may help to connect our municipalities. With e-bikes more seniors are starting to cycle, which is wonderful. I will work with our Town and Regional active transit committees to continue to strive for safe walking and cycling routes.

Mayor Marvin Junkin’s response

The vast majority of Canadians still rely on cars to get to and from work. Good roads must still be a priority. That being said, I have always been a strong believer in public transportation, and I hope to see it become more efficient now.

Do you agree that Town of Pelham (and Region of Niagara) policies and bylaws should incorporate the need to adapt and mitigate for the effects of climate change by setting higher standards for development, such as LID, district heating, intensification (i.e., building up and not out, thus severely constraining urban boundary expansions), active transportation, etc.?

Frank Adamson’s response

I need to do more research on this item. However, I am supportive of infill development that complies with our building codes and is not overly intrusive in residential areas. Unfortunately, the Province and Region are dictating housing policy, i.e., 1.5 million new housing units within five years.

Mayor Marvin Junkin’s response

Yes.

The Region of Niagara actively proposes a plan to extend the eastern portion of Merritt Road west across a PSW (Provincially Significant Wetland) to link up to Merritt Road in Fonthill. Do you agree that the Region of Niagara must pursue other options to this plan which will leave untouched this major wetland that is vital to the integrity of the natural heritage of East Fonthill/West Thorold?

Frank Adamson’s Response

At this time I do not believe that we need another major Regional road crossing this site. Motorists can exit Highway 20 at Rice Road to travel to Merritt Road and to the housing development occurring here. I would like to see Merritt widened with bike lanes as well as Port Robinson Road for the safety of pedestrians and cyclists.

Mayor Marvin Junkin’s response

I believe that the Region has spent considerable time and effort looking at alternatives and with all the new building that remains to be done in East Fonthill, the Merritt Road extension is the most viable option.

Do you agree that the Town of Pelham should adopt a private property tree protection bylaw, one that is particularly focussed on development in Pelham, which requires that before any trees are cut that property owners must undertake a comprehensive tree inventory, devise a trees saving plan and submit a tree replanting plan, one that mitigates to the most significant degree possible trees that will be lost to development?

Frank Adamson’s response

I believe that developers of new housing tracts should be compelled to save as many trees as possible instead of clear cutting to maximize housing units. I don’t believe we should create bylaws that affect private homeowners.

Mayor Marvin Junkin’s response

This is a very contentious step—telling private property owners what they can or can’t cut on their own property. Obviously the goal is to control developers. This can be done at the site plan stage of the development, i.e., instructing how many trees must be planted.

Do you agree that new tree planting in the Town of Pelham should be undertaken to the the highest degree of planting standard; this is to ensure that new trees do not merely survive but will flourish for generations to come?

Frank Adamson’s response

I agree with this objective.

Mayor Marvin Junkin’s response

Yes, if reelected, I would like to see the Town join up with the Vineland Research Station. The last council voted it down. I voted for it.