EPISODE 1

FOUNDATIONS

Emma was walking the dog when she came across the body. It wasn’t on a lonely path in the woods, or behind a dumpster, it was off Royce Road, where construction had just started on the new retirement home. And she and Milo weren’t alone with the corpse. There was already a big police presence—three cop cars, an ambulance, a fire truck, and about a dozen people, a few of them also walking dogs.

An older woman Emma recognized from the dog park hustled over, pulling her Labradoodle. “Was he in your house, too?”

Without thinking Emma said, “I don’t think so. Was he in yours?”

“He was going door to door, some kind of energy company scam it sounded like. He said he was checking insulation in the basements.”

Emma swallowed.

In fact, he had been in Emma’s house. The way he was splayed on the ground hid his face, but she recognized his clothes, and those shoes—but she didn’t want anyone to know that. She wasn’t even sure why she felt that way, it was instinct. She said, “I never let those guys in.”

“I don’t either. Still, doesn’t seem like a reason to murder him.”

Milo and the Labradoodle warily sniffed each other.

“He was murdered?”

“Yes, apparently.” The woman looked past the cop cars towards the crowd of people in uniforms and said, “The ambulance got here about an hour ago but they haven’t moved the body, so he must be dead.”

“Why are you sure he was murdered?”

The woman scowled. Emma couldn’t remember her name if she’d ever known it. The Labradoodle’s name was Caroline.

“Look at all the police, if it was a suicide they wouldn’t be here, would they.”

Emma had been thinking maybe heart attack, she hadn’t even considered suicide.

“Could it have been some kind of accident?”

Caroline’s owner shrugged.

A man standing a few feet away cleared his throat.

“I overheard one of the cops say the body was dumped here. Already dead.” He pointed at a uniformed cop leaning against the hood of one of the patrol cars. “That one.”

Caroline barked. Her owner said, “I wonder if they’ll still manage to get a million dollars for these houses now.”

In her late 70s, Emma figured, probably lived in downtown Lofthill forever. Not a fan of new development or newcomers, especially here in East Lofthill—a political hand grenade a few years before, Emma had soon learned. Yet here the old bat was. Maybe she downsized, got a deal on a new townhome with cash to spare.

It hadn’t taken Emma and Matt long to realize that it would require more than smiles and cheerful waves to make friends in cliquey Lofthill, one of the five villages amalgamated to create the Town of Delham almost twenty years before they were born. And the rivalry! Lofthill, the “city” to Farnwick’s rural acreage, its orchards and industrial cannabis and bushels of resentment against Lofthill’s alleged better treatment inside Delham Town Hall. In between was Ledgeville, neither country nor subdivision. To the north was North Delham, and finally Ellingham, on whose huge, rolling estates sat some of the most expensive homes in southern Ontario, right up there with Niagara-on-the-Lake. Private tennis courts, helicopter pads, horse stables. Much of it—especially lofty Lofthill—sat on the Lofthill Kame, at 290 metres above sea level the highest point on the Niagara peninsula. Lofthill literally looked down on the rest of the region.

When Emma and Matt sold their condo in Toronto they thought they were rich. Then they took a drive along Ellingham Street, as it twisted and dipped down the kame toward St. Catharines. Elegant Sotheby’s signs on perfectly clipped lawns discreetly whispered that a property was for sale here and there. Never seen were the garish realty signs stabbed into lawns everywhere else, featuring bleached blondes in leopard prints, or slick-haired former frat bros, Magnesium Award Winners all, as if anyone was still buying the polite fiction that real estate brokerage awards meant jack—

“Hey, watch it!”

The man who’d said he’d heard a cop talking about the body being dumped was yelling, startling Emma. Milo chimed in with a bark, happy that there was some sort of fuss.

It was a kid riding a bike with retro ‘70s-style stinger handlebars. He’d nearly plowed into them while pedaling and scrolling on his phone at the same time. The kid swerved at the last second and gave the man the finger as he rode away.

The man, who was dogless, grimaced. “No manners anymore, none whatsoever. Anyway, this is going to be a retirement home. They won’t be bothered by dead bodies.”

Emma thought they probably would be bothered by dead bodies—that everyone was bothered by dead bodies— but she said, “I was just on my way to Starbucks and saw the commotion.” She meant it as a goodbye line, but no one noticed as she stepped away, pulling on Milo’s leash.

Sitting in her Mini in the drive-thru, waiting for her Jade Citrus Mint and a Puppucino, Emma tried to figure out why she hadn’t wanted anyone to know the dead guy had been in their house. She’d thought his story about offering a free inspection of the insulation on their hot water heater and around the windows in the basement was lame and she’d expected there’d be a sales call in a couple of days. She wouldn’t have been surprised if they did need more insulation, even though the house was only three years old. Emma and her husband, Matt, had found a lot of issues since they’d moved in and the heating costs going up so much was one of the things they argued about the previous winter. One of the many things.

The barista said, “One Jade Citrus Mint and a Puppucino for Milo!”

Emma put her phone over the machine and waited for the beep. “Thanks.”

The girl edged a little out the window. Those headsets always reminded Emma of air traffic controllers.

“Is there really a dead body over there?”

“Looked pretty dead to me.”

The barista shivered. “I can’t believe it, right there. I guess it really can happen anywhere.”

Emma placed the drinks in the console’s cup-holders.

“I guess so. Well, thanks.”

She pulled away and drove the short distance home. She passed new houses like her own, almost exactly like her own, and thought for the thousandth time of the theme song from the TV show, Weeds, about the ticky-tacky houses, little boxes all the same, which her oldest aunt finally told her wasn’t “the song from Weeds, for crying out loud,” but a revered 1960s folk song about conformity and learn some history for pete’s sake.

She didn’t remember thinking the houses were so monotonous when she and Matt sat in the model home with the salesman and picked out the kitchen counter and the bathroom tiles. Maybe because there weren’t any houses yet—just acres of flat dirt and day-glow orange stakes marking out foundations to come. Now, as Emma pulled into the driveway, it was a neighbourhood—front lawns, back yards with pools and swing sets, people raising families. The houses may have started out nearly the same but they were already becoming distinct, despite the repetitive faux fieldstone facades. Pumpkins sat on nearly every porch—classic orange for the most part, but the realtor who lived next door to them, her pumpkin was stylish white, looking almost staged. Next to it was a campaign sign for the incumbent mayor, hoping to be reelected in a few days in the municipal election. It would be their first time voting since moving to Lofthill. Emma had met the mayor over the summer, at the Farmers Market, and liked her. Down-to-earth gal, she told Matt later, who replied that he didn’t think he’d ever heard Emma use the term “gal” unironically, and that maybe they were getting suburbanized a little too fast.

Inside the entryway she took the beagle off his leash and he ran down the hall to the spare bedroom they’d turned into Matt’s home office at the beginning of the pandemic and which he was still using. Emma followed, peeked in, saw over his shoulder the half dozen faces on the Zoom call, and walked on to the kitchen.

There was leftover Pad Thai in the fridge but probably not enough for both of them. When they were first both working from home it was a fun adventure and they’d taken turns making lunch, but now Emma had been downsized to part-time and it looked like the same was about to happen to Matt, so those fun times were gone. She eyed the basket of bite-sized candy bars she’d already prepared for trick-or-treaters and resisted the urge.

Milo ambled into the kitchen with Matt a few steps behind him.

“Did you get the coffee?”

“I’m going to Food Basics this afternoon.”

“I thought you were getting Starbucks.”

“It’s twice the price.”

“It’s twice as good.”

“It’s the same thing.”

Matt shook his head but didn’t say anything more and Emma was glad they weren’t going to have the same conversation again about where they buy the same bags of coffee beans. It was bad enough Matt still insisted on the Starbucks beans when there were lots of cheaper brands in the grocery store.

Then she felt bad, again, and said, “I ran into Caroline’s owner.”

“Caroline the Labradoodle?”

“That’s the one. They were looking at a dead body.”

Matt blinked. “At the dog park?”

“No, in that construction site across from the community centre.”

As soon as she said it she wished she hadn’t, expecting him to say something about how close that was to Starbucks, but he said, “Wow, that’s crazy.”

“Yeah.”

“It was just out in the open?”

“A few feet off the road. I didn’t get that close, the place was swarming with cops. But that’s not the interesting part.”

Matt cocked his head. “I’d say that’s pretty interesting.”

“The most interesting part is that he was in our house yesterday.”

“Who was?”

“The dead guy. It’s that guy who was looking at our insulation. I let him in, remember.”

Matt dropped the bite-size Snickers he’d taken back into the basket, unopened.

“I remember.”

“I figured it was some kind of scam, you know, he was going to recommend all kinds of stuff we don’t really need, but it’s weird someone killed him.”

Matt picked up the Snickers again and twisted off the wrapper.

“Seems a little extreme,” he said. “But the guy did seem a little off— I mean, why would a guy selling insulation need a metal detector.”

“Is that what it was?”

“Yeah, beep-beep. I went down to see what he was doing.”

Matt bit off half the candy bar.

“I don’t really remember.”

Just like not wanting to admit to Caroline’s owner that the guy had been in the house, Emma didn’t want to admit to Matt that she remembered he’d been in the basement with the dead guy, and again she didn’t know why. Just instinct.

“Yeah, when I asked him what he was doing he said ‘nothing’ and he packed up and left. Not the talkative type. A little odd, if you think about it, for a salesman.”

“That is odd.”

Matt chewed pensively.

“For sure, but you know, he might have found something.”

“In our basement?”

“Yeah, it seemed strange at the time, I didn’t really think about it. But he moved the laundry table.”

“Probably part of his scam. Maybe he gets the detector to make a noise then he tells people they need a few thousand bucks of insulation.”

Matt dropped the other half of the Snickers on the island and started toward the stairs.

“Maybe, but I think he was looking for something.”

The basement was unfinished, just a concrete floor with a sump pump at one end and a furnace at the other, with their mostly empty moving boxes and a washer and dryer in between. Perfectly aligned blue and red plastic water lines ran the length of the far wall. A bathroom had been roughed-in—it seemed like a good investment when they were buying the house and when they expected to start a family, but they hadn’t done that right away and when the pandemic hit everything got put on hold.

Matt pointed at the laundry table. “See?”

It had been moved away from the wall a couple of feet and stood at an angle.

“Well, it’s right under the window,” Emma said, “the best place to claim there needs to be more insulation.”

“But he was actually concentrating down here.” Matt moved the table farther from the wall and brushed some dust on the concrete floor. He looked around. “Where’s the sledge hammer?”

Emma laughed a little. “We have a sledge hammer?”

“With my dad’s tools, in the garage.” Matt ran up the stairs.

Emma was worried when she saw how big the hammer was.

“What are you doing?”

“He was really interested in this spot.”

“This is crazy.”

“It must have been important,” Matt said. “Someone killed him.”

He gripped the handle and swung hard. The impact was like a rifle shot. Milo yelped upstairs. A chunk of concrete flipped in the air.

“Matt stop.”

Crack. Another chunk of concrete. Milo barked at the top of the stairs, then was bounding down, barking every other step.

“Stop it!”

“This stupid house.”

He swung with more force. A piece of concrete clanged against the washing machine.

Emma yelled, “Matt, stop!”

“Stupid housing crash, stupid inflation, interest rates going crazy, everything so expensive.” He slammed the hammer again and again.

Milo bayed furiously, edging closer.

Flushed, sweating, Matt yelled, “Stupid dog!”

“Matt!”

“You losing your job!”

Emma grabbed Milo’s collar and pulled him back, yelling, “I didn’t lose my job.”

He kept smashing—two, three, five more blows— two years of frustration bursting out, Emma yelling at him to stop, Milo howling.

And suddenly it was quiet. The pounding, the yelling, the barking, over. The sharp scent of concrete dust hit Emma’s nostrils.

Matt said, “Look.”

There was a dull reflection just visible at the side of the rubble.

Emma said, “What is it?”

“Don’t know.” Matt took another swing and cracked away more of the concrete. “It’s metal.”

He got down on his knees and held the hammer high like he was going to bunt. A few short smacks and one end of a large metal box was revealed.

Matt tapped the hammer along the sides of the box until the whole top was showing. He dug around the edges with his fingers but couldn’t get it loose. He stood up. “Need the pry bar.”

Emma knelt down beside Milo and pulled him close. “It’s okay, boy, it’s nothing. Probably some construction worker’s lunch.”

Matt came back and used the bar and the claw end of a hammer to loosen the box. He had to chip some more of the concrete and dig out some dirt but after a minute it was free.

“Ta-da.”

“So what is it?”

It was an old metal tool box. Matt brushed dirt from the distinctive logo. Simpsons-Sears.

Emma stood up. “You see, some construction worker forgot it.”

Matt grunted as he lifted the box and put it on the laundry table, which creaked ominously.

“How many 80-year-old construction workers are there on a three-year-old house. This thing’s an antique.”

He undid the clasp and lifted the lid.

Light from the window bounced off the contents, sending rays into rafters, dust motes glinting in the air.

“Holy shit.”

“Is that… real?”

“I don’t know.”

“If it’s real we should call someone.”

“We can’t do that.”

“We have to.”

Milo edged up to the table and gave a tentative sniff, tail wagging.

“There must be a couple hundred in here.”

Matt lifted one of the bars from the toolbox. It was a rectangle about the size of a playing card, but thicker. And very gold.

Emma said, “They must be stolen.”

Matt flipped the bar in his hand. “Duh.”

He pulled out all the bars and spread them on top of the table. It took awhile. There wasn’t enough room to lay them all flat, so he started angling them, like slices of gratin potato. Milo curled up by the dryer and fell asleep.

Matt stepped back.

“Maybe one-seventy-five, maybe two hundred.”

Emma was still freaked out over the smashing of the concrete floor and how red in the face Matt had gotten but now the gold was mesmerizing. She picked up a bar and read the imprint.

“Royal Canadian Mint. They even have serial numbers. Maybe there’ll be a reward.”

“We can’t tell anyone.”

“Why not?”

“Are you stupid?”

“Matt!”

“I’m sorry, it’s the adrenaline, I’m hyped-up.”

Emma said, “So am I.” She was going to say more but stopped herself.

Matt took a breath and said, “That guy was down here yesterday.”

“So?”

“And now he’s dead. Someone killed him. If we tell anyone we found what he was looking for they’ll think it was us.”

“Us what?”

“Us who killed him.”

“That’s crazy.”

“We’ll be the only suspects.”

“But we didn’t kill him.”

“I don’t think that’s going to matter. Anyway, by the time we hire lawyers and prove we didn’t we’ll be bankrupt.

Emma shook her head.

“So what do you want to do, just put them back in the floor?” She ran her thumb over the embossed lettering. “One ounce, point nine, nine, nine, fine gold. How much is it worth?”

“I don’t know,” Matt said. “Easy enough to find out.” He put the bars back in the tool box and looked at Emma.

She said, “Okay, yeah, let’s find out,” and started upstairs, one bar still in her hand.

***

In Matt’s office he Googled, “Royal Canadian Mint,” and the first autocomplete suggestion was “Gold bar 1 oz .9999.” He clicked on it.

Looking over his shoulder at the monitor Emma said, “Whoa.”

Matt clicked a couple more times. “That must be the cost to buy, not sell.”

“Still,” Emma said, “twenty-four hundred dollars, if there are a hundred bars that’s two hundred and forty thousand.”

“Yeah,” Matt said, “and if there’s two hundred?”

“A half a million covers a lot of mortgage payments, even at the new interest rate.”

“It sure does.”

Still staring at the screen Matt said, “We just have to figure out how to sell them.”

The doorbell rang. Milo barked from the basement.

Emma said, “I’ll get it.”

Matt closed the browser window. “As long as it’s not the cops.”

“Don’t even joke.”

Walking to the living room Emma was already thinking how the money could make a difference. They’d been so worried about renewing their mortgage—it had been 1.9 percent when they bought and now it would be 4.9, maybe even over five, maybe enough for them to have to sell, and then she was thinking about the housing crash and what a bad time it would be to put it on the market. If they could sell some of the bars and just use the money for groceries and gas, and then they could renew the mortgage and make the car payments. They could breathe a little and maybe stop fighting all the time.

The dog crested the basement stairs and darted for the front door, tail an eager blur. Milo loved surprise guests.

Emma stopped and said, “Oh my god.”

She ran back to the office. “What,” said Matt.

She squeezed her eyes shut.

“It’s the cops.”

Episode 1 of 10. Continued next week.

Want to be notified when new episodes are posted? Ask to join the mailing list!