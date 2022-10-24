Pelham Mayor Marvin Junkin, Ward 2 Town Councillor John Wink, Niagara Regional Councillor Diana Huson, and DSBN Trustee Nancy Beamer have all won reelection to their various offices.

In Ward 2, Wink will be joined by retired police inspector Brian Eckhardt on Pelham Town Council.

Junkin’s margin of victory was tighter than Voice polling predicted, with the incumbent Mayor taking 58 percent of the vote to Adamson’s 42 percent.

Carla Baxter came third in the Ward 2 race.

For Regional Council, Huson took a whopping 69 percent of the vote, followed by Braun with 21 percent, and Fred Sarvis at 10 percent.

Junkin held his victory celebration at the Fonthill Legion in the company of two dozen or so supporters, friends, and family.

“I particularly want to thank my terrific team for all their work,” Junkin told the Voice. “We have our work cut out for us over the next four years, that’s for sure.”

Meanwhile, after congratulating Mayor Junkin on his win, challenger Frank Adamson thanked supporters gathered at Fonthill’s Kame and Kettle Beerworks. He promised to continue his community work with Rotary, Wellspring, and Pelham non-profit housing among others.

“With so many acclamations, I wanted to have an election for this position and we bloody had an election!” he said to cheers from the room.

Asked if he will keep his signs for another run in four years, Adamson said, “No politician gets rid of their signs… the landfill doesn’t want them. But there are many factors to consider.”

With files by Brian Green.