SHELLEE NIZNIK QUICK FACTS

Running for: Acclaimed as Town Councillor in Pelham Ward 3

Age: Declined to state

Occupation: Retired elementary school principal

Resides: Fonthill

Family: Spouse Harry, three grown children

After 32 years with the District School Board of Niagara, including 21 as an elementary school principal, Shellee Niznik is ready to jump into the local political arena.

“This is my second fall not having to go back to school,” said the retiree with a smile. “I’ve been a Pelham resident since the age of ten, and attended A. K. Wigg and E. L. Crossley. All my children attended schools here as well. I think I have a good grasp of the community dynamic.”

Niznik has established her priorities for her first term at the council table.

“First of all, we need to work to create a council that’s a little more collaborative, trusting, collegial, and supportive than in the past,” she told the Voice. “I think that the Town needs to do a better job of celebrating some of the terrific things that are happening, that have sometimes gone unspoken. We have great family events here, like Summerfest, the Fenwick Lions Parade, and the Canada Day celebrations. There were many great ideas brought forward in the last strategic plan which have been accomplished over the past four years. We also must continue to really watch our tax dollars, and make sure that the reserves get rebuilt. The focus should be on our ‘needs,’ and not necessarily our ‘wants’ at this point.”

Calling Pelham a “wonderful place to live and raise a family,” she believes that maintaining its uniqueness is important.

“We need to manage our urban growth, making sure we have the infrastructure in place for good sewers and roads, while at the same time maintaining green space, and assets like playgrounds for local kids in new developments.”

Council needs to fight the battles it can win, said Niznik, noting that going to court with developers at Ontario Land Tribunal can cost the municipality money if the appeals are lost—as 97 percent of them have been across Ontario so far this year, according to reporting by the Niagara dailies. Achieving a balance between development and the natural environmental is critical.

“Looking at the candidates who are running, I think this council is going to work really well together,” she said. “I’m excited about it, and I now have the extra time to serve the community. I’ve always been more of a doer than just a watcher.”

Niznik reflected back on her fond memories of growing up in Pelham, “riding our bikes to hang out in Fonthill, down Canboro Road to Fenwick, the Comfort Maple, to the fields by the nursery. My mom was actually born right in downtown Fonthill, and still lives in the condos across from Lookout Ridge. My grandparents owned a farm and a butcher shop down in the hollow.”

Given that she was acclaimed in Ward 3, Niznik decided not to develop a candidate website or brochure, but is eager to listen the concerns of residents, and encourages them to email her at [email protected]com.

She is looking forward to her fall orientation sessions with Town staff, a “political boot camp for new recruits,” and has formed a good impression of those working for the Town over the years.

“I think they’re doing a great job,” she said. “I’ve always had respect for Town staff.”

Niznik appreciates that serving as a Town councillor is not a get-rich-quick proposition, and knows that pouring over copious documents and correspondence prior to meetings is a requirement of the job, as is fielding questions from constituents at all hours of the day.

“I’m confident that serving on council will be a positive experience. I can’t wait to get started.”