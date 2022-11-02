Friends of Maple Acre eager to share local history, fundraiser set for Saturday

Sandee Matthews is a big fan of Fenwick, which first appeared on maps as a village in the mid-1850s. She is an active member of the Friends of Maple Acre Library, which has been in existence for 32 years, and is described on its Facebook page as a “small but mighty group that raises funds for the Pelham Library through various events throughout the year.”

“Libraries have very unique historical components of volunteerism, which is what small towns and communities are all about,” Matthews told the Voice. “With so many new residents in the area, I always enjoy sharing stories of our local history, which of course includes the library, and also the fire station.”

Matthews is especially enthusiastic about the new tree stump carving that sits off to the side in front of the Fenwick library, a creation of well-known Niagara chainsaw artist Jean-Pierre Gauthier.

“Jean-Pierre’s chainsaw carving embraces the beauty of our land,” said Matthews. “After more than two years of isolation due to Covid, the Friends of Maple Acre were anxious to come together and bring enhancements to improve our library garden, and the large tree stump that stood [near] the library on Canboro Road. The tired silver maple tree was cut down after the new library addition was built. Our neighbours allowed us the opportunity to commemorate our history in this tree carving. We wanted the carving to tell a story of the beauty of our community, volunteerism, and the history of this place.”

All of Gauthier’s creative woodwork was done with a full-size chainsaw, and smaller Dremel rotary grinders. The artist said that he had no firm plan as to the design when he fired up his chainsaw to start the creation.

“As I peeled the bark off, ideas just popped into my head,” he said, “like the Native boy with a lacrosse stick at the bottom of the carving.”

Gauthier figures he has about 300 hours invested in the tree trunk.

“Centuries ago, Canboro Road was a trail used by Indigenous peoples, heading west from Niagara Falls,” said Gauthier. “So a Native theme was definitely going to be included in my design for the tree stump carving, close to the roots at the base. Animals were a given as well, so I have a deer, beaver, and raccoon. Along came the pioneers next, who started building with their ox and barrels, and I added the early fire department, with their first pumpers. I put the Pelham Panther on top of the fire truck. The library is depicted in the middle of the tree, and the kid at the top with his arm on the globe represents the modern-day.”

Pelham’s champion cyclist, Steve Bauer, also has a place in Gauthier’s carving.

Fenwick’s Maple Acre Library building was originally the site of the village’s fire station, said Matthews.

“The Fenwick library was built by volunteer donations in 1919, next door to the current site,” she said. “The first volunteer fire hall, built in 1917, was located behind the building that now houses the Model Railway Club on Maple Street. In 1946, a new fire hall was built on Canboro Road beside the Maple Acre Library.”

A library services consultant in 2013 had suggested the Pelham Public Library close the Fenwick branch, but an uproar, led by the Friends of Maple Acre, encouraged Pelham Town Council to reject the idea. A modern design for the planned addition stirred another controversy, as did delays in construction. Following a $1 million renovation, the 363-square-metre branch reopened in January 2017.

In 2011, the current Fenwick firehall was opened on Welland Road. There are 35 active volunteer firefighters at Pelham Station 2, led by District Chief Adam Arbour, under Fire Chief Bob Lymburner. The Fenwick Firefighters Association consists of 47 active and retired members.

Matthews said that the Friends of Maple Acre have scheduled a fundraising event to pay for the completion of the tree carving and garden maintenance project. A waffle brunch will be held on Saturday, November 5 from 9 AM until noon at the Fenwick Firehall, located at 766 Welland Road. Tickets are $10, and are available at the Fenwick library. Additionally, a silent auction will be held in December for a “Bear in a Box” carving, created by Gauthier during the last Canada Day celebration at Harold Black Park in Fonthill.

Interested in joining the Friends of Maple Acre? See www.facebook.com/friendsofthemapleacrelibrary for information.