Mayor Marvin Junkin I would like to thank the residents of Pelham for allowing me the privilege of being your mayor for another term. Being mayor is a great job, one that I take seriously, and I look forward to working with the new council in making Pelham the best we can be. I would also like to thank my campaign team, especially my sister Lois, who once again did yeoman service as my treasurer and campaign organizer. A big thank you to all of the volunteers who helped deliver pamphlets door to door. Thanks also to Gary for all of his time, effort (and gas), who delivered my pamphlets in the rural parts of town and put up and took down my election signs. The campaign itself seemed to drag on as they all tend to, but in actuality was just a couple of months. With two candidates running for mayor, voters were given a choice and democracy was better served because of this. It was always great to meet the many residents that came out to my meet-and-greets held at local businesses, and who stopped in at my local campaign office (temporary as it was). I am looking forward to a great four years of service to the Town.

Ward 2 Councillor-elect Brian Eckhardt

Being new to the whole thing I really didn’t have any expectations of what the process would be. From start to finish, however, it was a very smooth process mainly because of the excellent staff at Town Hall, mainly Town Clerk Holly Willford. Everything was explained in detail and all forms supplied. This made the process for this political newcomer very easy. While I certainly have no regrets about running, I think you would get an honest answer from me about three years from now. Going door to door in my ward I learned quite a bit and met some very nice, interesting people. My team mainly consisted of my wife, Karen, who was a huge help to me and I certainly would not have had the success I had without her. My family gave me a lot of inspiration as did many friends. Early on, my neighbours were huge supporters, especially Brian and Maryann Minard. My immediate priorities are to quickly learn all the processes at Town Hall and begin to contribute in a timely fashion. I would like to push a tree bylaw as soon as possible. This should not be a huge issue as other municipalities have excellent bylaws. I would also work hard to get the council working together to tackle the important issues facing the Town. Finally I would be remiss in not thanking the many people who supported me during the election, especially those who put their trust in me and voted for me. I am truly humbled by their faith in me. Also to my opponents congratulations on well-run campaigns.

Ward 2 runner-up Colin McCann