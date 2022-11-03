Niagara public and Catholic school boards announced Thursday evening that schools will be closed starting tomorrow, Friday, November 4, in anticipation of strike action by non-teaching school staff across Ontario.

As a way to offer alternate childcare for both Town staff and the community at large, the Town of Pelham will be hosting camps at the Meridian Community Centre while schools remain closed.

The Voice has learned that registration is now open and available for camps beginning tomorrow, as well as on Monday and Tuesday of next week, with more dates to be added if the strike continues.

Camp will take place from 9 AM to 4 PM at the Meridian Community Centre in East Fonthill, and will include activities such as crafts, camp games and songs, gym time, and outdoor activities. Registration is available through www.pelham.ca/register and additional information may be found at www.pelham.ca/camps