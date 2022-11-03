WAYNE OLSON QUICK FACTS

Running for: Pelham Town Council, Ward 1 (acclaimed)

Age: 74

Occupation: Retired chartered accountant, industrial executive, farmer

Resides: A decade-plus in Fenwick

Family: Declined to state

Wayne Olson was elected to Pelham Town Council in the 2020 by-election held to fill the seat left vacant by the passing of Councillor Mike Ciolfi, early in the Covid-19 pandemic. Olson has been acclaimed, along with political newcomer Kevin Ker, in the 2022 municipal contest, as there were no other challengers who filed to run in Ward 1.

“My key issues all involve a self-sustaining and progressive Pelham, and include diversity, inclusion and equity, financial management, and climate change,” he told the Voice. “People recognize that there must be planned growth, and they want to ensure that their quality of life is improved by the growth, rather than adversely impacted.”

Working to build local public engagement to strengthen and sustain political momentum has been a mark of Olson’s current term on council. He has also been a vocal advocate of addressing the isolation of seniors and others at risk during and beyond the pandemic.

Growing up on his family’s farm in Elgin County, along the shore of Lake Erie south of London, imparted many lifelong lessons for Olson. The most enduring was the importance of families and communities working together.

Olson enlisted in the Canadian Armed Forces after high school in order to fund his university studies, and served for eight years. Having earned his chartered account designation, he worked in agribusiness accounting, and later joined Ford Motor Company as an agricultural equipment field representative in southwestern Ontario. Through his long association with Big Brothers and Big Sisters (Olson served as national president for a term) he crossed paths with Magna International boss Frank Stronach, who hired him as a group manager at the giant Aurora-based global automotive supplier, overseeing several manufacturing plants and some 6000 employees.

“I had a fantastic exposure to building a company by being with Frank Stronach,” said Olson. “We made company decisions that were based on values, human values.”

While with Magna, Olson served as Director of the Automotive Parts Manufacturer’s Association of Canada, which involved him in negotiations of the Free Trade Agreements between Canada, the USA, and Mexico to replace the Auto Pact.

Olson’s career also took him to Sweden, where he was managing director of Segerstom, a large European automotive manufacturer that provided consulting and parts for Volvo.

Olson now lives in Fenwick, having relocated from Port Dover a decade ago. Since his retirement, community service has been his focus, having served as a director with Pelham Cares, Community Support Services of Niagara (Meals on Wheels, and other services for the aged), the Welland Museum, and the Pelham Historical Society. He has also logged volunteer hours with the Salvation Army, the Welland Food Bank, and the Marshville Festival.

Additional hours were contributed to the Welland Affordable Housing Task Force, Pelham Seniors Advisory Committee, and the Royal Canadian Legion (Fonthill).

His view of the human resources at Town Hall is very positive, giving two thumbs up to CAO David Cribbs, saying, “We don’t give proper credit to him for the turnaround at Town Hall. I think his leadership has been excellent. He sets the direction, he’s got the vision.”

Although Olson applauds the good work of council, staff, and the audit committee in eating away at the municipality’s debt, he knows that Pelham’s financial position still has a long way to go to reach a comfortable level.

“There are no competitive pressures on our revenue,” he said. “We just tax people, and that’s where the money’s coming from. We should be thanking the taxpayers, not patting ourselves on the back.”

Taxes have got to moderate, said Olson, and he has one suggestion to help fill the Town’s reserves.

“I would start by selling our stake in our two hydro suppliers,” he said. “It only earns us about $60,000 a year, and has a probable market value of eight to ten million.”

Olson is pleased that Pelham has come to be seen as a climate change hub, and has partnered with environmental organizations such as Trout Unlimited and the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority.

“We now have designated areas that are protected like wetlands in forested areas, and in the urban boundary. I’m proud of the mobilization that went on around climate change.”

He said that the Niagara Central Dorothy Rungeling Airport (NCDRA) continues to be a drain on resources for the four supporting municipalities, but has no magic wand to wave to solve the problems at the debt-burdened aerodrome.

“I think I’ve made my position clear. I want their commission to produce a business plan,” adding that to bring the facility up to a standard where it could have a commercial use is cost-prohibitive, in the neighbourhood of $10 million dollars. Although there has been talk of changing the governance model at the airport, Olson doubts that this will happen, and noted that aviation registrations are growing at only about one percent annually. He is frustrated by a proposal to build executive homes at the airport.

“It’s ludicrous that they want to develop a property in which Pelham is the host municipality, without going through any of the required processes,” he said. “And for Pelham to have only one vote on that commission out of seven members is not right.”

Looking to the next term of office, Olson hopes that he can continue the work he started on the Regional Transit Committee, and would encourage the formation of a municipal Climate Change Advisory Committee, which would include those engaged in agriculture.

“Farmers have a big stake in the climate,” said Olson. “Our fields and orchards are more productive than they’ve ever been, and we need voices advocating for the protection of those assets.”

He doesn’t dwell on flawed council decisions of the past.

“I think we stand on the shoulders of those who have come before us,” he said. “I’m not interested in all the divisive stuff, I’m looking for leadership that’s more cohesive and principled. I really don’t have time for living in the past and a focus on memories. I believe in a vision of the future.”

Olson is going to be 75 in January. He’s not crazy about the prospect.

“It happened all too fast. I’m reminded of the old proverb ‘We get too soon old, and too late smart,’” he said with a rueful chuckle.