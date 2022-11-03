Community’s “overwhelming support” praised

At a brief ceremony in front of the Fonthill Legion last Friday, October 28, Jim Garner, Poppy Campaign president, officially launched this year’s Poppy Campaign with two veterans pinning the first poppies of the fundraiser on Mayor Marvin Junkin and on lead sponsor, Shawn Severin, of Pelham Hills Pharmacy.

In his remarks, Garner made the point that, as Legion members, “One of our guiding principles is simply that honouring our veterans is our duty and the Poppy Campaign and our Remembrance Day service reflect our commitment to this guiding principle.”

Anticipating a successful two-week fundraiser, he noted that, “Our community has been overwhelming in their support of our Poppy Campaign.”

Veteran Lou Gaudier pinned the first poppy of the campaign on Mayor Junkin, who said that, “The Town is proud to be a part” of the effort and supports the Legion’s Remembrance Day service by sponsoring the fly-past of vintage RCAF airplanes from the Canadian Heritage Warplane Museum in Hamilton. Junkin also called attention to the banners being erected on utility posts throughout the town, honouring those who served in the Armed Forces.

Veteran Howard Margeson pinned a poppy on the white lab coat of pharmacist Shawn Severin, who said that he sees the Legion as an “important partner in our long-term commitment to Fonthill.”

The ceremony kicked off what Garner called “the most important two-week period on the Legion calendar,” culminating with the Remembrance Day service on November 11. Volunteers will be distributing 150 poppy collection boxes to businesses and organizations throughout Pelham and, new this year, electronic tap machines will be available for donations at three locations: the Meridian Community Centre, Sobeys, and the Fenwick Avondale. While Garner did not specify a goal for this year’s campaign, he noted that Pelham had supported the fundraiser to the tune of $20,000 each year for the past two years and he anticipated a repeat in 2022. He pointed out that, “Poppy funds are held in trust and used to support and advance the needs of our veterans and their families.”

The Legion’s Remembrance Day service will be held at 11 AM on November 11 in front of the Legion on Highway 20. Niagara Region, at the urging of Regional Councillor Diana Huson, will close the traffic lane closest to the front of the Legion for the duration of the ceremony. The Town-sponsored fly-past will feature a Douglas Dakota C-47 transport that saw action on D-Day and a B-25 Mitchell bomber built in 1945.