Four conservation areas operated by the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority (NPCA) will soon receive greenspace infrastructure upgrades, thanks to $750,000 in federal funding announced last week.

Monies are being provided through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund and Tourism Relief Fund, via the Federal Economic Development Agency of Southern Ontario (FedDevOntario).

On October 12, the Honourable Filomena Tassi, the federal minister responsible for FedDevOntario programs, announced $8.2 million in support for 34 tourism and community infrastructure projects in the Niagara region.

As one of Canada’s top tourist destinations, the Niagara region attracts some 13 million visitors each year to its tourist attractions, including wineries, museums, parks and conservation areas, and of course, Niagara Falls. Tourism spending in the region is some $2 billion annually, asserts the ministry, and has a significant spillover impact on the local economy.

The four NPCA conservation area projects funded through FedDev Ontario include upgrades to Cave Springs, St. John’s, Louth, and Rockway, and include improvements primarily to parking lots, boardwalks, trails, and signage.

An additional 32 projects in the Niagara region will receive grant money, and include $175,000 to renovate the St. Catharines Museum and Welland Canals Centre, and $180,000 to install Indigenous public art at Jordan Hollow Park in Lincoln.

“On behalf of the NPCA, I want to thank FedDev Ontario for investing in nature for all. The NPCA continually strives to improve services and visitor experiences for those who live and visit the Niagara Peninsula watershed. We are proud to be a destination of choice,” said Rob Foster, Chair of the NPCA board of directors, in a press release.

“NPCA’s 41 conservation areas are vital to the health and well-being of our residents and critical to addressing climate change impacts in the Niagara Escarpment and Carolinian Zone,” added NPCA CAO Chandra Sharma. “We are thankful to the federal government for their investment in our green infrastructure assets, to address some of the much-needed upgrades for the safe enjoyment of communities.”

Speaking to the Voice, Foster said, “We’ve been very fortunate at the NPCA, attracting some good grants at both the provincial and federal levels, and also through our municipal partners as well. In this day and age, you have to have staff applying for these grants, because the monies are available for this type of capital expenditure. But you have to make the case. We have some really good internal staff that are preparing these grant proposals.”

Of the $750,000 designated for the NPCA, Foster said that the St. John’s Conservation Area, located in Pelham, is getting a $300,000 injection of funds.

“We are ever-mindful that we need open and accessible trails in all our conservation areas, so when we get an opportunity like this to get some funding in place, it’s very positive all the way around.”