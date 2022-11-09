The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 613 in Fonthill is continuing with its Honour Our Veterans Banner Program as an ongoing legacy that pays tribute to all Canadian and Allied veterans and active service members.

Honour Our Veterans banners are displayed on utility poles along Pelham Street in downtown Fonthill, as well as along Wellspring Way lamp posts, from mid-October through mid-November each year, to pay tribute to local veterans, deceased veterans, and active service members.

The local program was the brainchild of Fonthill Legion member and veteran services chairman for Branch 613, Rick Hatt, who was travelling through Mount Forest, Ontario in November of 2018 with his wife, and noticed banners on poles on both sides of the road, depicting local veterans.

“We had to stop to take pictures, pause, and remember,” said Hatt. “It made quite an impression on me, and I could hardly wait to get back home and to propose a similar veteran banner program to the Fonthill Legion.”

Pelham Town Council readily agreed to partner with the Legion for the program. Each fall, Town staff place the banners, then remove them later for storage. The Town also coordinates vintage military aircraft fly-bys each Remembrance Day, supports the annual Poppy Campaign, and helps the Legion apply for various grants.

OnePromo, in Hanover, Ontario, manufactures the banners. For each one produced, the company donates $10 to the Legion’s Homeless Veterans Program.

“Through the banner program, we hope to engage the community in honouring and remembering our local veterans throughout future generations,” said Hatt.

Each banner honours a specific veteran with a connection to Pelham, and includes their name, era of service, branch of service, and the name of the banner’s sponsor.

The cost of sponsorship for a banner is $185. Currently, the Fonthill Legion displays 21 double-sided banners (42 veterans).

Application forms are available at the Town of Pelham municipal office, or by calling Rick Hatt at 905-892-6100 or 905-933-0169, or contacting him via email at [email protected]

The deadline for applications for next year is June 2023.

Banner Veterans

Edward Allison, Bill Alsop, Wilfred Arbour, WM Ashby, Frank Ball, Fred Bates, Earl Bender, Walter Balszynski, Byard Boyes, William Christopher, Keith Crick, William Daley, James Davis, John Dawe, Joseph Despres, Donald Dixon, Harris Dixon, Edmond Duguay, Herbert Dwyer, Harold Erion, George Flintoff, Harold Freeman, Paul Garrett, Rowland Gillap, Alan Goodbarne, Herschell Hatt, Patricia Hazlett, Aaldert Heddema, Garland Keith, Charles Ker, Bud Ker, William King, Gordon Laskey, Robert Law, Hector LeBlanc, Roy Lovell, JM McClellan, Sean McClintock, Clyde McCombs, Lloyd McCombs, Oren McCombs, Belson McInnis, Archie Pearson, Donald Peters, William Pitkin, Henry Sams, Donald Saunders, John Stratichuck, Jim Summersides, Jack Sutton, Joseph Terescsik, Donald Urquhart, Robin Wallis, David Wragg, Eric Youngblut.