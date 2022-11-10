Indigenous treaty-right harvest in its tenth year

Short Hills Provincial Park is closed for six days this fall for a First Nations deer harvest, in keeping with a longstanding treaty between the Haudenosaunee Confederacy and Ontario’s Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks.

The park was closed on October 12 and 25, and also on November 5. Future hunt dates are November 23, and December 3 and 14.

The event has been controversial since its inception, and has attracted animal rights activists who routinely picket the park’s entrances while the hunt is in progress. They believe provincial parks should be sanctuaries for wildlife, and should be reserved for nature seekers and the general public, not hunters.

The Ministry maintains that it prioritizes public safety by closing the park and monitoring access points during the hunt, establishing safety protocols and procedures for hunt participants, and directing hunters away from park boundaries where they meet private property.

Indigenous harvesters use archery equipment during the hunt, rather than rifles or shotguns. Arrows are deemed safer than firearm ammunition in that they do not travel as far, but as hunting tools they are also less likely to provide a quick and humane kill. The result, in some cases, are wounded deer left to linger in pain for days, although Indigenous hunters maintain that they track every wounded animal.

Dr. Craig Zavitz and his wife Robin, who reside on Roland Road abutting the park and have repeatedly voiced their concerns about the hunt, opined in a recent letter to their MPP, Sam Oosterhoff, that it is “impossible to secure this very porous park surrounded by almost 100 private properties. Hikers and walkers have for decades entered this park from the roadside or private land, and this has continued throughout the last 10 years of this hunt.”

The Zavitzs have documented infractions of the safety protocol, which they say include trespassing and hunting on private property, having un-encased bows on public land, and ignoring hunt zone markers. Members of the public consistently and unknowingly entering the park during the hunt, undetected by the Parks staff, they insist. A paucity of hunt-in-progress signage, and insufficient Ministry staff on site to monitor the park’s boundaries, has exacerbated the issue of risk to the public, say the Zavitzs.

They assert that the hunt safety protocol provides a false sense of security to appease politicians and the public. The issue of liability continues to go unaddressed.

The Ministry, through annual aerial surveys, has estimated the deer population around Short Hills to be about 500, while the 1600-acre park’s carrying capacity is 50 to 60 deer. Animal rights activists dispute this number, suggesting the deer population is much less, and decreasing due to the First Nations hunt, which harvests 50 to 120 deer each year.

White-tailed deer are not an at-risk species in the province. The Canadian Wildlife Federation estimates the species population at 400,000, and notes on its website that a robust herd can almost double its numbers in a good year. Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests online data showed that almost 190,000 deer tags were issued in 2020, resulting in a province-wide harvest of just under 53,000 deer.

In Niagara’s three Wildlife Management Units (WMUs) which allow a three-month bow-hunting season, some 5000 hunters annually harvest about 1600 white-tailed deer on Crown or private land outside of Short Hills Provincial Park.

Niagara Regional Council has gone on record as fully supporting the relevant treaty rights related to the deer harvest.

“Today, 17 trucks entered the park around 5 AM, so probably 34 hunters,” said Robin Zavitz. “It was 25 degrees, and sadly, dozens and dozens of hikers were turned away from the park.”

Information on the First Nation deer harvest at Short Hills is available from Greg Wilson, Ontario Parks Southwest Zone Manager, at 519-873-4616, or [email protected]