For Pelham Cares Office Manager Jennifer Dubé, November is always a hectic time of year, in preparation for the organization’s annual food drive to replenish stock in the food bank. This year’s effort is slated for the week of December 3 through 10.

“Starting on Saturday, December 3, from 9 AM to 3 PM, food drop-off bins will be available at Food Basics and Sobey’s on Highway 20, Centennial Park in Fenwick, and the Meridian Community Centre,” said Dubé. “We have again joined forces with our club partners, the Fonthill Lions, Fenwick Lions, and Kinsmen Club in staffing the event.”

Pelham’s volunteer firefighters organize an annual Christmas toy drive for Pelham Cares, which is happening the same week as the food drive.

Many may think that there is no need for a food bank in a relatively affluent town like Pelham, but it’s simply not the case, said Dubé.

“Pelham Cares has seen a 26 percent increase in the number of individuals requiring assistance, and a 54 percent increase in children needing food and clothing. Throughout the year, 140 to 170 individuals access the food bank each month, representing almost 60 families.”

Food donations come from individuals, businesses, and organizations, and on occasion government grant money provides for specific programs and projects. But ongoing government financial support is not provided, said Dubé.

The greatest food needs for the drive include canned goods (stews, pasta, beans, meats, and fruit), mayonnaise, school snacks like juice boxes, baking items and mixes, and hamburger helper.

Personal care products in need include hand and body lotion, razors, feminine thin pads, pull-ups (toddler training underwear), facial tissues, paper towels, and toilet paper.

Dubé said that food bank clients come in once a month on Friday mornings for non-perishables like soap and personal hygiene products, condiments, infant care items, pasta, cereal, and peanut butter. Frozen chicken, ground beef, milk, eggs, and margarine are available, as are fresh, dried, and canned fruits and vegetables. In-season, local farmers donate apples and cherries, lettuce, cucumbers, and other veggies. Even dog food is available, contributed by pet stores such as Fonthill PetValu.

Non-perishable items can be left in the front porch box at Pelham Cares’ building on the northwest corner of Rice Road and Highway 20, outside of regular business hours. Donations of fresh and frozen products are gratefully appreciated during regular office hours.

“We offer a welcoming place, free of judgement,” Dubé stressed. To qualify for the food bank, one simply needs to be Pelham resident, and demonstrate need.

Clients back up to the garage door at Pelham Cares, pop their trunk, and load up to five boxes each month of non-perishables, plus fresh food.

The office is staffed Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM until noon.

New volunteers have been welcomed to assist with such daily chores as food sorting and packing, administration, driving clients to medical appointments, and community and bulk-food pick up, said Dubé, who is always looking for ways to stretch dollars.

“Giant Tiger in Fonthill has partnered with us, providing bulk food orders. They have been wonderful in allowing us to cut some costs,” she said. “With no government funding, we pay into a membership with the food bank Feed Ontario, that enables us to receive dry and frozen food in bulk. We also receive gift card donations, which are given out with our holiday hampers, and are also used for bulk food ordering.”

New volunteers are always needed for the food drive, said Dubé. Those interested in helping may call Pelham Cares at 905-892-5300, or email to [email protected]