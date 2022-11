In their inaugural meeting, members of the newly elected, 2022-2026 Pelham Town Council took their oaths of office on Monday evening, Nov. 21, at the Meridian Community Centre.

Newcomers Brian Eckhardt, Kevin Ker, and Shellee Niznik joined re-elected or acclaimed members Mayor Marvin Junkin, Bob Hildebrandt, Wayne Olson, and John Wink.

