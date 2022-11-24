After a two-year break caused by Covid, the Fonthill Volunteer Fire Association announces the return of its annual charity turkey raffle and fun night.

The doors at Pelham Fire Station One on Highway 20 will open at 7:30 PM this Friday, November 25. The first draws will start at 8 PM. Up for grabs will be the traditional turkeys and, new for this year, hams. There will also be 50 / 50 draws as well as additional draws for presold raffle tickets. Food and refreshments will be available during the night.

All proceeds will be in support of the Association’s charity work, including Pelham Cares, scholarships, and fire prevention efforts.

“The Association’s Turkey Raffle night has been an annual event going back to the early 1950s and it’s a great chance for the community to come together for a great night of fun,” said Association President, Chris MacLeod.

In 1923, a group of volunteers banded together to provide fire fighting services in the village of Fonthill. Next year will mark the Association’s centennial.