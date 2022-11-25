Developers are running the show

The developers are laughing at us. We think we have some control over the way our environment is used, but in fact they have it all. At the local level, we have zoning bylaws which we think prevent sensitive areas from being developed. The developers simply apply for a zoning change and voila!, they’re off. At the provincial level we have “protected” areas within the Greenbelt, but a few words to their buddy Doug Ford and large pieces of the Greenbelt are handed over to them to devastate. We know that we can’t eat concrete and money, but with the huge donations that flow into the coffers of the Progressive Conservative Party from Doug’s buddies, there is little chance that we can keep these valuable farmlands. Yes, the developers are laughing at us. David Fowler

Wainfleet

Drivers: Take care on Stella Street

If you are heading south and taking the detour around the Pelham Street construction, please note that there is a stop sign on John Street (the extension of Pancake where it crosses Pelham Street at the north end of the construction zone). I’d estimate every other car is either rolling through or completely blowing through the sign to turn right on to Stella Street. Stella Street has no stop sign. This means if you turn onto Stella without stopping first and someone is coming south on Stella, you could quite possibly be T-boned or rear-ended. This intersection has been a problem for the last ten years but the construction detour has made it much, much worse. Erin Lyttle

Fonthill

Open letter to Oosterhoff on Greenbelt plans

You have lost the respect of many constituents in the very riding that you are supposed to be representing, and rightly so. We are disgusted with Bill 23 and your support for this assault on our environment and democracy. Trying to rush this through Parliament by having only 30 days for public consultation shows how scared your government is to hear all of our voices. Your tactics will not stop us. Mike Jones

Pelham Advocates for Trees and Habitat

Destruction in the name of intensification

Do Pelham residents understand the direction of the Ford government? The value of our natural landscape is integral to our entire state of health. In every direction destruction is evident in the name of intensification. Who will preserve our beautiful Niagara land for future generations? Commercial interests may oppose the championing of land as profits are their goal. We need to elect representatives who understand the necessity of parks, forests, and green spaces. L. Morgan

Fonthill

Know your wells

Are you unknowingly fueling carbon emissions and climate change? Look no further than the old water well in the field next door. Studies following the Wheatley explosion showed that two of three adjacent water wells were leaking methane, many times more climate damaging than CO 2. A report by McGill engineer James P. Williams states there are some 370,000 abandoned oil and gas wells in Canada, with 27,000 in Ontario. He found methane levels two to three times greater than federal estimates. Local maps show dozens of old wells in Pelham, with gas wells all lying south of Quaker Road. When a water well penetrates the bedrock which also is pierced by gas wells, then there is increased risk of gas in the water well. There is no thorough monitoring by the government (a provincial responsibility) which leaves the problem with landowners and municipalities. Because of local pipelines, the Pelham Fire Department is equipped with gas monitors. Dave Nicholson

Fonthill

COTE’S COMMENTS | Larry Coté

Who’s going to look after you?