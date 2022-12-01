Members of the Niagara Regional Native Centre shared personal stories and Indigenous songs at the MCC on Friday, Nov 25. DON RICKERS

Across Niagara, the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign kicked off on November 25, hosted by the Canadian Federation of University Women (CFUW) of Welland and District. For the second year, a flag raising ceremony took place at the Meridian Community Centre in Fonthill, which included the installation of red dresses, a component of the REDress Campaign meant to create awareness of the estimated 1000-plus missing or murdered indigenous women across Canada. Members of the Niagara Regional Native Centre shared personal stories and Indigenous songs. The flag raised and lowered depicted a purple scarf, symbol of the courage needed by communities in supporting survivors of violence.

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Your thoughts? Let us know!