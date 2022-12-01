Across Niagara, the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign kicked off on November 25, hosted by the Canadian Federation of University Women (CFUW) of Welland and District. For the second year, a flag raising ceremony took place at the Meridian Community Centre in Fonthill, which included the installation of red dresses, a component of the REDress Campaign meant to create awareness of the estimated 1000-plus missing or murdered indigenous women across Canada. Members of the Niagara Regional Native Centre shared personal stories and Indigenous songs. The flag raised and lowered depicted a purple scarf, symbol of the courage needed by communities in supporting survivors of violence.