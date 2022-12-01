The Fabulous Fenwick Lions Club treated residents to their annual Christmas tree lighting party last Saturday, November 26, with free hot dogs, hot chocolate, and hot apple cider provided in downtown Fenwick.

After checking the weather forecast, Santa Claus flew down from the North Pole to make an appearance for the kids, and Mayor Marvin Junkin and a host of elected officials were on hand to join in the merriment. Above, Becky Schonewille and her daughter Willow enjoy a chat with Mr. Claus before he whisked back north to his workshop. “Only four more weeks until it’s go-time,” said the jolly bringer of cheer. “No time to dilly-dally!”

Santa Claus will travel some 510,000,000 kilometres around the globe on Christmas Eve, moving at a speed of 10,703,437 KPH. Mr. Claus and his reindeer visit 390,000 homes every minute, sometimes stopping to eat a cookie or two if they are left out for him. Santa usually starts in the South Pacific, then heads to New Zealand and Australia, Asia, across to Africa, then Western Europe, North America, and finally Central and South America.

For information on all of Pelham’s seasonal activities, see www.pelham.ca/christmas