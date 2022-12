From now through Dec. 11, toy donations for kids and pets of all ages may be made at the Fonthill Fire Hall, Highway 20, during regular office hours, as well as in the evening, 6 to 8 PM Monday through Friday, and 12 noon to 4 PM on weekends. Collection hampers are also located at CIBC Bank, Meridian Credit Union, Pelham Town Hall, the Pelham Library, Meridian Community Centre, and Enviro-Niagara Group. From left, Jason Longhurst, Callie, and Yvon Audette.