A flag raising in recognition of AIDS Awareness Week, World AIDS Day, and Indigenous AIDS Awareness Week took place at Pelham Town Hall last Wednesday.

Positive Living Niagara, a community-based organization that provides support, education, and advocacy for HIV-positive individuals and their families, was represented by Womens’ Community Development Coordinator Sarah Burtch, who spoke to those in attendance about the importance of “remembering, honouring, and celebrating those we have been lost to HIV and AIDS.” Burtch also addressed the systemic barriers that create inequities facing Indigenous people and Black Canadians, putting them at greater risk of infection and poorer health outcomes.

Pelham Marvin Junkin underscored Burtch’s message, saying that “over 40 years ago, the ongoing AIDS epidemic began. During that time, HIV-related stigmas, discrimination, myths and misinformation have affected so many people.”

Jackie Barrett-Greene, the Director of Education, Support, and Volunteer Services at Positive Living, told the Voice that between 400 and 500 residents of Niagara are living with HIV, and that across Canada, 14 percent of those currently living with HIV are undiagnosed.

“I think that the biggest thing we need to remember is that in this country, we are not immune to the variables that create increased risk for contracting HIV,” she said. “We’ve seen it throughout the Covid pandemic, how it’s highlighted the vulnerability of marginalized communities.”

For more information, see positivelivingniagara.com