Dorothy Klimowicz charged HST on groceries, then “rudely” rebuffed

Fonthill resident Dorothy Klimowicz won’t be shopping at the Welland Walmart again anytime soon, due to a bad experience at the store on November 23. She alleges that she was charged tax on grocery items which are exempt from HST, and has the receipt to prove it. She contacted the Voice in an effort to warn others.

Klimowicz purchased a container of plain yogurt and four bags of avocados at the Welland location. Upon checking her receipt, she discovered that she had been charged HST on the items. She pleaded her case to the Walmart employees staffing the customer service desk, but says she was “rudely dismissed.”

“The floor manager told me ‘there is tax on the bagged items as well as on the yogurt,’ and added that ‘it wasn’t a lot of money anyway,’” she said.

The same day, Klimowicz drove to the Niagara Falls Walmart and purchased the same items. She was not charged HST.

“Aside from the horrendous treatment I received from the staff at Walmart in Welland, I am confused why other customers have not noticed this happening,” she said. “If this is going on at other Walmart locations across Canada, a lot of money is being wrongfully collected. Are big corporations allowed to go unchecked and make their own rules?”

If this is going on at other Walmart locations across Canada, a lot of money is being wrongfully collected

The Welland Walmart did not answer the phone after 20 rings on the Voice’s first two attempts to contact the store for comment. On the third effort, a customer service representative eventually responded, but put the Voice on hold when the request was made to speak with a manager. After more than five minutes, no manager had answered the phone.

The Voice had better success calling the Niagara Falls Walmart. A customer service representative promptly passed the call on to a floor manager, who indicated that no HST was charged on basic groceries. (HST is charged on processed items as snack food, soda pop, and candy, however.)

The store manager of the Niagara Falls Walmart, Ian Williams, declined to comment, and directed the Voice to Walmart’s corporate offices for an explanation.

“The avocados were on special, that’s why I grabbed four bags,” said Klimowicz. “The customer service lady at Walmart said she would return my money, but I told her that I just wanted the tax removed. She told me that there was a long line of people waiting, and dismissed me with a, ‘Goodbye, lady, have a nice day.’ And she just walked away. It’s not about the money, it’s about the principle.”