Old equipment deemed unsafe a year ago

Jennifer Dubé, Office Manager of Pelham Cares, said that the past 11 months have not been easy without a small freight elevator, or lift (sometimes referred to as a dumb waiter) to transport food items between the upper and lower floors at the organization’s office at 191 Highway 20 East, in Fonthill.

“This time last year, the provincial Technological Standards and Safety Association (TSSA) shut down our old lift, telling us it was unsafe,” she said. “This was days after our food drive last November. Without a lifting device to manage our inventory from basement to main level, it has been extremely challenging.”

Thanks to the Niagara Community Foundation’s $20,000 gift in the way of a David S. Howes Grant, Pelham Cares now has a new, operational lift with a 300-pound capacity, which will be well-utilized during this year’s food drive, currently underway. TSSA approved the lift on October 31.

“I’ve got to give a big shout-out to our high school student volunteers, who we called our ‘muscle crew,’ who came in during their spare periods and after school, working up a sweat, walking full boxes up and down our staircase,” said Dubé.