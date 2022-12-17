Tammy Dekker retires as Fonthill/Fenwick postmaster after 28 years with Canada Post

“Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.”

After 28 years delivering Pelham’s mail, Tammy Dekker can retire the Postman’s Motto, as the 60-year-old calls it a wrap on her postal service career. Her final day was last Friday.

“I started out as a casual, and then went to part-time work on Saturdays,” she told the Voice. “Later I became a senior assistant, then was 16 years as postmaster of Fonthill and Fenwick.”

Born in Bismarck, in West Lincoln, Dekker lives in Fenwick with her husband, John. They have two grown children and four grandchildren.

“We lived in Fonthill for 20 years, and then we moved out to Fenwick. John has been in Pelham his whole life.”

Supervising up to 20 staff, Dekker said that she has loved her work.

“It was difficult getting through the pandemic, of course. When everybody else was going home, we were running at full-speed.”

She shared one observation on Canada Post after almost three decades getting the mail out.

“We handle a lot more parcels than in past years,” said Dekker. “When I started with the postal service, there was way more letter mail, but email has cut a swath through that.”

Given the increased volume of package mail, Dekker said that the Fonthill operation has outgrown its current building, but knows of no plans for a replacement.

Dawn Marie Kruger will be stepping up as acting postmaster to replace Dekker.

Might retirement plans might include an around-the-world cruise?

“I’m not a big traveler. I’m a homebody,” she said. “And John still has a few years to go until retirement.”