It’s hard to imagine that Christmas is almost here when I look out at the green landscape of my backyard. As I write this the sun is shining, it’s always so brilliant at this time of year. Looking out at my green lawn bathed in that bright sun, reminds me of the vistas I saw in the Cotswolds of England during our winter trip there in early 2020. The trip down memory lane is enjoyable, but I still hope we get a nice blanket of snow for the holidays.

I usually try to get my Christmas shopping done early, but it’s not always possible. If you have any avid gardeners on your gift list and your stuck on what to get them, I thought I would share some of the best gifts I’ve come across so far. Many of which you can easily get before the big day!

Tickets/trips: Gardeners are always looking for inspirations and ideas to bring into their own spaces. What better way to get some great ideas then to go visit a botanical garden? Plan a trip, book a room, make a weekend of it! There are quite a few gems in Ontario, as well as a few a short jog across the border.

Some lesser known gems like Whistling Gardens in Norfolk County is a must-see, with its annual peony festival in the spring. There’s also Meadowview Gardens in Northumberland County that’s on my list. The Niagara Botanical Gardens have an enviable rose garden that I love to walk through when it’s in full show. Places like the Royal Botanical Gardens in Burlington and the Toronto Botanical Gardens also offer tickets to exhibitions and hands-on workshops throughout the year that would make great gift ideas.

Magazine Subscriptions and Books: When physical inspiration is not possible, paper inspiration is! I love getting subscriptions for Christmas to any of my favourite magazines. They’re a great way for getting right in the mood for the upcoming season. If you need some ideas, check out the magazine racks. I find that the bigger the store, the bigger their selection of titles. Some of my favourites include: Birds and Blooms, Better Homes and Gardens, Fine Gardening, and Gardens Illustrated.

Books on various garden topics or garden coffee table books are always great to receive too! Maybe your gardener is struggling with a shady area of their garden, or maybe they’re interested in learning more about seed starting, hydroponics or Japanese gardening. The options are limitless and your local bookstore as well as garden tool suppliers usually have a great selection.

Tools of the Trade: Most gardeners have the basic set of tools needed, but everyone loves receiving high-end or specialty tools every once in a while. I particularly like wooden-handle hand tools, such as trowels, pruners, etc. They are both pleasing to the eye and functional! If you’re loved one is really into rose gardening, let me tell you that a good set of rose gloves would not go amiss.

Specialty Items: beautiful pots, garden accessories, garden journals, garden wear and more make great gifts. Take a trip to any of the local garden centres that are open year-round to see their lovely selections and get some ideas, as they usually stock some beautiful indoor pots and gardening accessories as well as plants!

Seed Catalogues and Gift Certificates: Vegetable and cut flower gardeners tend to like to pick out their own seeds or bulbs for the upcoming year. It’s always nice to get a gift certificate to a favourite or specialty seed and bulb supplier. If you know where your loved one usually gets their seeds from, request a catalogue for the upcoming year and add it with your gift certificate. At the end of the day, just the fact that anyone remembers how much I like to garden and indulges my hobbies, has already given me the best gift I could ask for.

Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2023!

Aleksia Shoalts is on the executive for the Pelham Garden Club, is currently a Master Gardener-in-Training, and also writes a blog about gardening and DIY projects. Have gardening questions you want answered? Contact her at: [email protected]