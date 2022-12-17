Covid hasn’t gone anywhere. Here’s how we know.

As the winter sets in it is obvious that we are still a long way from eliminating Covid. In fact the number of cases is not going down. Last week, my wife, who has not been to any social gatherings since Covid, decided she would go back to attending church and went to several events over the weekend. In retrospect not a good decision, as several days later she tested positive for Covid and now is quite sick. At these gatherings there was no social distancing nor mask-wearing. I am sure that who she got it from didn’t realize that they had the bug. “It’s only allergies or a sniffle, I always get a cold as winter sets in,” would I imagine be the rationale used in attending an event. We need to get smart—don’t go out to parties, bars, church, concerts if you are not feeling well. Wear a mask, social distance, and keep those hugs and bugs to yourself. Len Wright

Is this arena seating or economy class?

I went to the panthers game last Sunday for the first time at the new arena, and what great hockey to watch. Unfortunately the seating was so cramped I had no leg room at all. I’m six feet tall, and I could not move, and neither could my buddy, so we stood the whole game. I would say 80 percent of the spectators were standing. I asked a few people about the seating and they all said the same thing—no leg room. I hope the Town can look into this problem and fix it so we can sit and enjoy the games. I will be attending more games but I will stand up. Maybe the town could put up stools to watch the hockey. Gary Birch

Appreciates stroke signs advice

Many thanks for printing the letter from Brenda Horton concerning her husband’s stroke of her husband [“Grateful for speedy, capable medical treatment,” Letters, Nov.30, p.5]. All the information and facts were more than helpful, especially to those whose age might make them vulnerable to this health issue. Brenda Horton must be credited for passing along this valuable message, along with the paramedics for recognizing the symptoms of stroke and taking the patient to the correct hospital. Margaret Campbell

Planned community one solution to housing issue

I read many opposition letters to housing developments, however with little offerings of a solution. One simple word “Townsend.” Add a few more words: Townsend, Ontario, was assembled in the mid 1970s by the Ontario Government for a planned community of 100,000-plus residents. Jobs? Townsend is surrounded by industry-ready lands. Great location for any of the new upcoming EV vehicle subassembly. Name an industry it can work there. Doug Ford, put your imagination to use. Instead of struggling to cram ever more into exiting cities, expanding boundaries, let’s use what was planned 40 years ago. Great location for many of all housing categories. High-end, condos, apartments, even the mini houses looking for a location. Brad Gautreau

Don’t sacrifice Greenbelt to greed

There is something critically wrong with how Canadian politics operates today. Premier Doug Ford has been completely outed lying baldfaced to Ontarians, promising not to go into the Greenbelt. Yet this same man can continue to boldly go on with plans to build Ontario by carving up precious farmlands, wetlands, forests, and the list goes on. A person would be fired for what he has done under any other position. Why are there not systems in place that would fire him from being Premier? Instead he will kick the farming community in the face, share wealth with developers who suspiciously bought when they did. Folks, the man is laughing at us in my opinion, and you can see his new gig is to display a sign whenever he is speaking which reads, “Building Ontario.” Immigrants are said to be coming in huge numbers soon and for their sake I hope not, because they will be coming to Ontario where we are under siege by a dictator and his developer buddies. Praying justice to prevail before all is lost in the name of greed. Faye Suthons

Beware the “Amazon” phone scam

We have received many calls recently from people claiming to be with “Amazon Customer Service,” and that charges were made on our Amazon account, $1499 and $470. One day last week we had six calls within an hour! Each time I said, “This is a scam,” but the calls kept coming…got really angry with one caller and he told me not to ever call him again. That was quite funny! Today when “they” called I asked him to send me an official email from Amazon and he hung up. I then called Niagara Regional Police and they said a lot of people have had the same types of calls. So please beware—do not give them any information. There are a lot of scams out there. Sandra Paterson

COMMENTARY / OP-ED | Councillor Wayne Olson

Putting nature on the balance sheet

It’s not news that we are facing a some very serious, interconnected, global challenges. Traditional views about housing, the cost of living, a presumed recession, climate change, and, I think, governance, are proving to be unsustainable. Aside from the usual full plate of issues, the Town can still do some great things for the environment. The pandemic has certainly spotlighted the importance of safe and healthy outdoor spaces and green infrastructure’s role “as a universal good.” There is a vast variety of green infrastructure starting with trees, rain gardens, and pollinator gardens, running to distributed solar power and alternative transportation technologies. Climate change must be on every agenda. I hope to suggest that the new realities of climate change offer a route to an improved, cheaper and longer-term relationship with the problem that will produce better solutions than we have experienced until now. Solutions inspired, motivated, informed and guided by protecting Mother Earth. People need to be mindful of the important historical reality. A body of incredible knowledge had evolved over time where Indigenous people lived within environmental limitations. Cultivation has taken place in Niagara for over 700 generations, and the land still produces thanks to our Indigenous friends and the farmers who are wonderful stewards of the landscapes and their food-giving capacity. There was a very sustainable economy until a new technology arrived that turned things upside down. It was a technology that imposed shorter-term evaluations and largely lost track of the longer-term implications. It was a new technology based upon the premise that if one doesn’t take something somebody else will. A sad legacy but a legacy that can no longer be sustained. The new time-based technology realized intuitively that time wasted is never to be recovered. The new technology said that “faster is better” and “more is even better.” Economies of scale were pursued but the activities failed to take into account the health cost and the environmental cost. “Natural infrastructure” is a term that covers ecosystem-generated solutions that provide the fundamental, practical needs of our daily existence: freshwater wetlands that provide flood protection, water provision and water purification. Water is the thread that connects us. We need to think about the environment in terms of integrated systems because so many things are impacted by change. Traffic studies that focus on wait times for travel and parking give little consideration to the travel demands of the physically, economically, and socially disadvantaged, and are not useful. Our current models consistently undervalue non-motorized modes of transportation. It’s the same thing with Natural Infrastructure. We fail to see the value and importance of our wetlands and forests as we make compromises for short term gain. The answer, I think, is to create a project evaluation process that always includes a climate lens. This provides a potential range of benefits including improved water quality, livability, property value, and social and health revitalization. We should fully recognize the efficacy and cost-effectiveness of natural infrastructure. But we don’t do that. We only measure the cost side of the cost-benefit equation. From food to health and security, nature provides many undervalued benefits. I have said many times that nature is our ally in this battle. It has been said that, “the reward for patience is more patience.” We need to give nature time and space to recover. The big challenge is in how we facilitate the type of investment that’s going to be required. As we move towards net zero beyond 2030 there are further investments that are much more difficult and larger. In order to be precise in our decisions, we will need emphasize data accuracy and planning. The numbers are numbing. The G20 Global Infrastructure Outlook indicates that US$94 trillion in investment is needed by 2040 to close current infrastructure gaps. A further $3.5 trillion is needed for achieving universal household access to clean drinking water and electricity by 2030. Engineered infrastructure can be a major threat to biodiversity and ecosystem function. The impact of roads on deforestation and habitat fragmentation is well documented. According to the World Economic Forum, Future Of Nature and Business Report, 29 percent of the threats to biodiversity are caused by infrastructure development including roads, dams, and energy production facilities. Traditional methods of valuing infrastructure puts the focus on a narrow set of financial indicators that do not measure the underlying value of nature — or the cost of its loss. Nature has been traditionally viewed as a limitless resource for humanity to exploit and not as an asset with an equity value. As a result, natural capital fails to receive investment capital proportional to its true value. There is good news. Nature can provide essential, effective and undervalued solutions. Research by the International Institute for Sustainable Development shows that nature-based infrastructure provides identically effective and more resilient infrastructure service, while being up to 50 percent cheaper than traditional “grey” infrastructure. In addition, nature-based infrastructure added net present value is 28 percent greater than grey infrastructure. Experts suggest that the process begins by defining “green infrastructure” and assign monetary values to the benefits and the costs. Undoubtedly, these values will be arbitrary but they can’t be misleading. We know the costs with great precision. The benefits will take some extra informed and realistic estimation. Aside from the usual full plate of issues, the Town can still do some great things for the environment. I am hopeful that the Town’s new Asset Management System will give us the ability to consider lifecycle impacts of all our decisions. Someone called this “Putting Nature on the Balance Sheet.” I also know that there are many “low hanging” opportunities that can be done at very low or no cost to the individual or the taxpayer. I’m thinking about the efforts of residents that provide “personal” environmental projects like trees and plants. The Pelham Garden Club reported an almost 80 percent increase in its number of members. That shows that Pelham is engaged and willing to work for nature. I see, first hand, the enthusiasm of our staff to make good decisions for nature. Finally, there is a movement within the accounting profession to report present on our “green” assets. The supplementary state should show the cost acquisition and the value of each natural asset. It should also show the environmental cost of every error that we make with our precious natural assets. A way will be found. Thank you to the Voice for this opportunity to write to you and say thank you to our residents. In the final analysis, Leadership is Action. I am grateful for the leadership and the knowledge of the many groups that are acting for nature.

COTE’S COMMENTS | Larry Coté

Here comes a new Voice

It was not such an unexpected shock to learn of the demise of the printed version of the Voice of Pelham. However, that does not diminish the bit of sadness that accompanied the learning of that decision. Like many devoted readers I will miss the tactile rustle of holding the paper in hand while my eyes visually scan the familiar layout of pages. However, most of us have evolved and learned to live with the many technological changes that have virtually disrupted some of the routines to which we have become accustomed. While I enjoyed receiving the Voice at my doorstep every week, I admit to also having iPads, ebooks and other electronics to inform and entertain me. In fact, I used some of these devices to write, edit, and submit this column almost weekly. If you observe the trend in the publishing and merging of the urban dailies, the end of the print versions of these newspapers is likely not far off. The downward trend in subscription rates and advertising revenues is due to the uptake in online usage that has virtually bankrupted many printed page producers. Notice how your daily newspaper has actually withered in physical size and the amount of local news content has been reduced to being a mere shadow of its former coverage. Obsolescence is not a new and unfamiliar process to most people and has often disrupted their familiar routines. For example, look at the current auto industry and the onrushing conversion from carbon-fueled vehicles to battery-powered ones. Transportation industry experts predict that gas-powered road vehicles will be obsolete in a dozen or so years. That is not a long time for the millions of drivers to adjust to this new reality. Hopefully, not too many drivers will have to be forcefully dragged from behind the wheel of their oversized gas guzzling SUVs. Although I admit to not being an unbiased person when it comes to the Voice, I am comfortable in saying it has been an icon of excellence and an important contributor to the Pelham community and even wider. Under the direction of our publisher, the number of awards this community newspaper has won are a testament to the outstanding and upstanding qualities throughout the presence of the Voice in this community. Thankfully we can expect those qualities to continue with the digital version. There likely will be some discomfort to the routines of some regular readers. However, most of them will quickly adjust to clicking on the Voice icon on their digital devices to catch up on what they formerly read on the printed page. Hope to meet with you again on online in the New Year. It’s easy. Just go to thevoiceofpelham.ca to continue to enjoy your community news.

THE NEXT | Catherine Brazeau

