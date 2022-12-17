Former Pelham resident struck and killed pedestrian on Effingham St. in November 2019

Michael Bond was behind the wheel when he struck and killed a 66-year-old Fonthill resident as she was walking along Effingham Street in November 2019. He was charged under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act with careless driving causing death, driving while under suspension, driving with no valid vehicle license, and operating an unsafe vehicle. The latter two charges were dismissed or withdrawn during Bond’s three-day trial in Welland in September, and last Tuesday, Justice of the Peace Carol A. Chernish rendered her judgment with regard to the remaining charges.

Her verdict: guilty on both counts.

Crown attorney Henry Limheng called on eight prosecution witnesses during the trial. Photo exhibits were filed, along with a Google Map image outlining the scene of the collision. There was also testimony from a mechanic who said that the vehicle was in good working order, and from Niagara Regional Police Service Sergeant Matthew Whiteley, an expert in accident reconstruction, who handled the site analysis.

Bond’s passenger in his blue 2006 Volkswagen Jetta that fateful day, Matthew Bastien, had been living with Bond in Ridgeville, and was enrolled in a drug recovery program. He told Bond that he needed a ride to a rehabilitation clinic at the Hope Centre in Welland the morning of the accident, and despite not having a valid license, Bond made the decision to drive Bastien to the appointment.

The men each had a dog in the vehicle as it travelled south on Effingham Road. The Crown’s contention was that Bond was distracted by his small dog, Whisky, which was in his lap as he was driving, and swerved into the northbound lane as he attempted to place the dog in the rear seat.

Bastien had poor recollection of the incident leading up to the collision, and his disjointed testimony was discounted by the Crown.

A witness who was the first to arrive on the scene after the collision testified that Bond was distraught, and muttered aloud, “It’s my fault.”

Limheng told the court that the victim was walking along the shoulder of the northbound lane (there are no sidewalks on the roadway) and was not in the path of travel of vehicle going southbound.

“The evidence supports that she was complying with her duties as a reasonably prudent pedestrian, under Section 179 of the Highway Traffic Act,” he said.

Bond’s legal aid lawyer from Toronto, Paul Genua, told the court that the prosecution had not proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt, and had made inferences based on circumstantial evidence. Genua contended that the Volkswagen, along with vehicle debris, had been moved by the time police arrived at the scene, making an accurate reconstruction of the accident impossible.

I find Mr. Bond guilty of driving under suspended license, and guilty of careless driving causing death

In a written submission to the court many months ago, Bond asserted that the female pedestrian had stumbled into the path of his vehicle. However, police and passersby reported that visibility was clear, road conditions were excellent, there was no oncoming traffic, and the accident occurred on a straight section of roadway. It was determined that excessive speed was not a contributing factor in the collision, nor was impaired visibility due to glaring sunlight. There was no evidence of pre-collision braking.

Bond did not take the witness stand during the trial, and no witnesses were called by the defence.

“After considering all of the evidence, including witness testimony, visual exhibits, case law, and submissions of both counsel, I find Mr. Bond guilty of driving under suspended license, and guilty of careless driving causing death,” said Chernish.

Her Honour quoted from the Ontario Highway Traffic Act that “a person is guilty of the offence of driving carelessly, who drives a vehicle or streetcar on a highway without due care and attention, or without reasonable consideration for other persons using the highway, who thereby causes bodily harm or death to any person.”

Based on case law, Chernish said that the onus was on the Crown prosecutor to prove Bond was driving without due care and attention, and below the standard of a reasonably prudent driver. Once the prosecution had proven its case, the onus shifted to the defence to prove, on a balance of probability, that Bond had exercised due care and attention under the circumstances.

Defence counsel Genua’s assertion during the trial of a “reasonable possibility” that the victim did something suddenly that Bond did not expect and had no time to react to was rejected by Her Honour, who also viewed the testimony of Bastien as that of a man “trying to walk a fine line not being untruthful, but also not jeopardizing his friend Mr. Bond, putting him in jeopardy.”

The Crown had previously requested a pre-sentencing meeting with Bond and his counsel, which was endorsed by Chernish. On March 2, 2023 at 1 PM, Her Honour will deliver Bond’s sentence in Welland courtroom W101.

Bond has been homeless since the incident occurred, and has been living in a hostel in Toronto.