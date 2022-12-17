Pelham’s designs on a new library across from the MCC are likely on the shelf indefinitely after Town Council heard Dec. 5 that the cost of the project has almost doubled due to inflation. Pelham previously became eligible for a $5.7 million federal grant for the project, which would have covered 60 percent of the $9.5 million price tag in 2021. However, the cost of the project has increased to $963 per square foot from $527, making it untenable for the foreseeable future.

“Unless we get [additional] provincial funding, we’d have to take out approximately $8 million in debt,” Town Treasurer Teresa Quinlin-Murphy told council last Monday.

Councillors unanimously voted to accept the latest staff report and defer the project.

“Unless we can pull a rabbit out of a hat, this is getting close to being a dead issue,” Ward 2’s John Wink said.

While Quinlin-Murphy didn’t completely rule out some form of provincial grant to help defray costs, time is now of the essence to determine what to do about the current library branch on Pelham Town Square. Under provincial mandate, the 35-year-old building must be compliant with the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA) by 2025 if it is to remain open. An elevator is needed to use the building’s basement space, the price of which Quinlin-Murphy said can be investigated by a consultant relatively inexpensively.

“If that [renovation] number has gone up significantly, maybe that also impacts the decision on whether we keep the dream of a new library building alive,” CAO David Cribbs said.

The idea for a new library attached to, or near, the MCC came up a few years ago, when Quinlin-Murphy discovered the federal grant program for community infrastructure. It was believed the sale of the existing library land would also net approximately $2 million toward the project.

Now, in a much different economic climate, Ward 1 Councillor Kevin Ker voiced further concern about Premier Doug Ford’s controversial plan to waive development charges across Ontario —something bound to collectively cost municipalities across the province billions of dollars a year in revenue streams.

“One point six million was allocated from development charges … this has made a lot of us nervous,” Ker said. “We’re allocating stuff that may not exist.”

Fellow newcomer Councillor Shellee Niznik asked Quinlin-Murphy if the grant money could be used on a retrofit of the old library, which the Treasurer said it cannot.

New ground rules

As this was the first regular council meeting for the new group, various housekeeping was in order. Staff presented a report that recommended the scaling back of the Town’s many committees, staffed mainly with volunteers.

“We have too many committees in this town,” Cribbs said. “We’re having a difficult time staffing and providing administrative support to them, and we realize we’re in difficult headwinds economically.”

Ward 3 Councillor Bob Hildebrandt, who sat on the Utility Sustainability Committee last term before other members of the committee left, suggested bringing it back strictly as a “working group” as opposed to a protocol-based committee.

While Cribbs credited Hildebrandt’s work in saving the Town thousands of dollars in energy costs at the MCC, he felt the committee had run its course. He did concede, however, that a working group approach may be better.

“It is the medium step,” the CAO said.

Hildebrandt suggested that if a new library ever was built, such a working group could ensure the building was zero-emission.

“A zero-emission library is not a possibility,” Cribbs replied.

“We will just agree to disagree,” Hildebrandt said.

Council also voted to abandon last term’s practice of having councillors rotate through the Deputy Mayor role every eight months, instead choosing to select an interested councillor for a two-year term.

Niznik, who preferred the idea of a one-year term, was the only no-vote.

Ward 1’s Wayne Olson said he believed the role was important, and pointed out that there were Town events during the last council in which no elected official attended if Mayor Marvin Junkin was unavailable.

Cribbs joked that “cloning is good for TV and movies, but not for the purposes we’re talking about.”

After some haggling, council also agreed to conduct their regular meetings at 9 AM on Wednesdays beginning in February. With all current members at least partially retired, the move made sense, with Cribbs adding there will be cost savings to the Town by not forcing non-management staff to work overtime hours.

Odds and ends

New procedural bylaws for council meetings were also discussed, including a new rule where unless granted an exception, each member will be limited to seven minutes of talking per agenda item. Junkin clearly intimated that the idea was to avoid the lengthy semantics heard frequently during the last term. “I’m hoping that this group will come to council prepared,” the Mayor said.

Junkin accidentally called Ker “Councillor Kore” at one point during the meeting, referring to former councillor Ron Kore. This resulted in laughter and at least one visible wince.

“I’m sorry, Councillor Ker,” the Mayor atoned.