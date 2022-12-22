A local, family-owned business with decades of experience in used auto sales and vehicle service, has decided to shutter its operation.

The service bays are vacant, as is most of the spacious parking lot on Highway 20, just east of Rice Road.

Manager Jordan Riley told the Voice that the 5.5 acre property, with 15,000 square feet of indoor office and shop space, is for lease, not for sale.

The operation commenced in 1990. Just under 20 employees were affected by the move.

“It’s never an easy decision to close a dealership, but we’re taking care of our employees as best we can, helping them moving forward,” said Riley. “It’s important to us that we thank our customers and the community for their patronage during the past 32 years.”

Service Ontario, which has an office on the premises, will not be moving from its current site.