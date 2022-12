The A.K. Wigg Wildcats had a formidable school volleyball season—dropping only a handful of sets, the girls team were League Champions and crowned 2022 District Champions at DSBN’s Night of Champions at Eastdale Secondary School, on December 8.

Celebrating their win are Kate Trinder, Brooke Moore, Kendall Snopek, Lucy Young, Emily Heywood, Lily Mosley, Coach Kim Maracle, Brooke Hill, Regan Levesseur, Riley Fiddes, Claire Lobo, Maude Law, and Coach Brenda Bradley, with Taylor Wilton absent.