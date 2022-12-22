BY WAYNE OLSON

Pelham Town Councillor

I have always had a particular fascination with a particular Christmas Eve.

The Yuletide season of 1941 was not a happy for one for the countries of the Commonwealth and the world. Most of Europe had been occupied and defeat followed defeat in North Africa. Young Canadians were in peril in Hong Kong.

The immediate shock of the December 7 attack on Pearl Harbour was diminishing and people had started to grasp the enormity of the situation. It was time to deal with grander, more strategic terms. That had brought the supplicant and suitor, Winston Churchill to the White House to secure the military, diplomatic, and economic support of Franklin D. Roosevelt.

But first, Christmas.

Christmas Eve 1941 was a dark, rainy day in Washington. A White House guest reported, “There is a delicious smell of evergreens all over the house. The Marine band had played God Save the King and The Star Spangled Banner. The President had lit the National Community Christmas Tree. Then it was time for speeches. My favourite part because I have never been disappointed by Mr. Churchill.”

On this evening, Churchill felt a “sense of unity and fraternal association.” His warm welcome had assured him of his “right to sit at your firesides and share your Christmas joy.”

He was just getting warmed up.

“No greed for the land or wealth of any other people, no vulgar ambition, no morbid lust for material gain at the expense of others has led us to the field.” (This from a chief defender of colonization.)

Now the best part for me.

Just for Christmas Eve, Churchill asked people to put aside their concerns, “so that the children could enjoy an evening of happiness in a world of storm. Let the children have their night of fun and laughter. Let the gifts of Father Christmas delight their play.”

Many dark and anxious days lay ahead. On December 28, Churchill left for Ottawa in the President’s rail car, the Ferdinand Magellan. A famous speech and famous picture followed. In that short speech, a light shone for a short time for everyone.

Merry Christmas everyone.