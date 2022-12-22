Ten-year-old Ali Rypstra of Effingham Street in Ridgeville reached her goal of raising $500 for needy children in Africa as a special Christmas project. She had been collecting decorative pine cones from her parents’ rural property, selling them at $10 per bag at a Toronto market.

Ali’s $500 was matched by both her Oma and Opa, increasing the total to $1500. The funds have been passed on to Hands at Work, a CRA-registered Christian charity with a church-focused model providing food, education,and basic healthcare for orphaned and vulnerable children in Zambia.