Wink unanimously named Deputy Mayor

Ward 2 Councillor John Wink was unanimously acclaimed as Pelham’s new Deputy Mayor during council’s Dec. 19 meeting. No other representative was nominated for the role, and in a departure from the last council’s standard of rotating the title every eight months, Wink will now serve in the role for two years.

Wink, alongside Mayor Marvin Junkin, Ward 1’s Wayne Olson and Ward 3’s Bob Hildebrandt, are the only holdovers from the 2018-22 council. He has earned a reputation as a common-sense councillor with a strong understanding of local issues and challenges.

“I’d like to thank the fellow councillors for nominating me,” Wink said. “I think I have a pretty good handle on the procedures and policies of the Town, so I feel that I am suited for this position and I thank everyone, including staff, for all their support.”

While Town Clerk Holly Willford said the municipal standard is to ask for up to three nominations with a vote by secret ballot, no other councillor put their name forward or was nominated.

Pelham Street bylaw amendment passes

Council accepted, by a vote of 6-1, staff’s recommendation to allow the bylaw zoning amendment for a new five-storey apartment building at 1145 Pelham Street. Hildebrandt was the only dissenter. The proposed development — which falls in the Ward 3 councillor’s domain — is too tall and will cause too much added traffic, said Hildebrandt.

“It’s a caravan of cars and trucks,” he said, referring to current traffic in the area. “Where will we end up tomorrow? I’m not against development. I’m against, and will not support, a five-storey building.”

The land, which has been vacant since it was once a car dealership decades ago, is still zoned as commercial.

Fellow Ward 3 Councillor Shellee Niznik countered that needed residential development was far more palatable to a strip plaza.

“I think this building is preferable to a commercial development,” Niznik said. “Having lived on Highway 20, I believe residential would be preferable.”

She said that the building, which is proposed as rental apartments as opposed to condominiums, could appeal to both local downsizers and young people. Niznik added that the developers of the project are from this area, and not “from Toronto.”

Wink lauded the fact that the proposal included 1.5 parking spaces per residential unit, which is actually higher than the current Town guideline of 1.2 per unit.

The plot of land is a logical location for a higher-density development, given the fact that Pelham Street is an arterial road. While much of the response regarding the project to the Town and the Voice has been supportive, other nearby residents have raised concerns about the proposed height and added population density.

Director of Community Planning and Development Barb Wiens had a fairly blunt assessment for those detractors, saying that “those pressures are going to continue,” given the demand for housing in the province, a pro-development Premier, and the fact that builders today can make more profit with density as opposed to sprawl.

The latter point was expanded upon by Junkin.

“We either go up our we go out,” the Mayor said, saying that decades of urban sprawl has removed a lot of farmland from production. “If you’re not going to be building on an arterial road, I don’t know where else you’d go.”

Virtual meetings extended, but change coming

Council voted to extend its practice of mostly virtual Zoom meetings through March, but mainly because council chambers at Town Hall will be out of commission for the first part of 2023 due to renovations.

“In fairness, Covid is only one of two motivators … next week that room you’re sitting in is going to be open to the elements,” CAO David Cribbs told Junkin and Ward 2 Councillor Brian Eckhardt, who were attending the meeting in person. “We have a very different reality in Pelham—we were extremely fortunate to get government funding for doing a major expansion of Town Hall. That’s a pragmatic reality.”

Staff is in the process of organizing council meetings at the Accursi Room at the MCC, which will likely be doable by February. Under that arrangement, members of the public would be able to attend, but council members would also have the hybrid option of participating virtually due to health concerns.

Councillors had to vote on the matter last Monday because the current mandate for virtual meetings expires on New Year’s Eve.

“We’re not stopping democracy here, these meetings are broadcast live and can be seen in real time,” Cribbs said. “It hasn’t stopped letters to the editor, newspaper stories that quote all of us verbatim and comments and complaints and all the rest of it.”

Junkin said that some residents have asked him when they would be allowed to attend meetings again. He added that Pelham is fortunate, because not all Ontario municipalities livestream their council meetings or post subsequent videos online.