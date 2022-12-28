Matter sees 24th proceeding over nearly two years

Charges against Richard Lowes were adjourned yet again on December 23 in a Welland courtroom, with the next scheduled court date being January 27, 2023, at 9 AM in courtroom two. Justice of the Peace Bruce Philips was presiding.

December 23 was the 24th proceeding in the matter, which has now been almost two years before the courts.

In March of 2021, Lowes, 66, was charged with three counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference with a person under the age of 16. He owns and operates the Country Corner Market, at Quaker Road and Line Avenue in Fonthill, and has supported numerous charitable causes in Pelham and Niagara with food donations in the past. Lowes was named the 2008 Fonthill and District Kinsmen Club’s Citizen of the Year.

A publication ban prohibits the disclosure of any information about the alleged victims that may lead to their identification.