Scheduled to reopen Friday

A Sobeys spokesperson has confirmed that their Fonthill store will close overnight Thursday for “deep-cleaning,” to reopen Friday, April 24 at 7 AM.

Jacqueline Weatherbee, Sobeys communications officer, told the Voice Thursday afternoon than the company has launched an internal investigation, “into the events and what’s occurred,” and that they are cooperating with local authorities. Weatherbee would not cite which authorities these were. The Niagara Police Service has acknowledged opening an investigation related to the positive COVID-19 case at the store, but have not disclosed details of who or what is under scrutiny.

“We are thankful that customers and employees have brought information forward,” said Weatherbee.

Sobeys corporate has “reached out multiple times” to Niagara Public Health on the issue of testing for all Fonthill employees, she said.

“We have been advised that each employee would have to reach out to public health to see if they are deemed eligible for a test.”

Weatherbee reiterated Sobeys’ position that by local public health directives, the store is not required to close, nor are employees who were in contact to the infected staffer required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Weatherbee said that franchisee Ron Kore made the decision to close overnight for cleaning.