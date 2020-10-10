Police seeking black Ford Expedition

Through a statement released Saturday evening, Oct. 10, the Niagara Regional Police Service announced the arrest of a second suspect in their investigation of the murder of Fenwick resident Earl Clapp.

Police say that Saturday afternoon, shortly before 2 PM, they arrested Jason Lusted, 49, of no fixed address, and charged him with the offence of second degree murder.

Lusted was held in custody pending a video bail hearing, expected by police to take place on Sunday, Oct. 11.

Detectives said they are attempting to locate a 2007-2014, black Ford Expedition that may be associated with Jason Lusted, or the first suspect arrested in the case, Wellandport resident Matthew MacInnes, and driven on the night of the incident.

Police earlier theorized that Clapp, 74, had interrupted an attempted theft of a utility trailer at his home and business on Centre St., in Fenwick. In the ensuing events, Clapp was dragged approximately 1.5 km north then west on Highway 20 West, where his body was found between Cream and Balfour Streets early on the morning of Friday, Oct. 2.

A community vehicle procession honouring Clapp and his family is being organized for Thanksgiving day.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service Homicide Unit at 905-688-4111, Option 3, badge 9134.